Ne-Yo’s wife Crystal Renay files for divorce from singer – Hollywood Life









See the gallery





Image Credit: Shutterstock Only a few days later Ne Yo reacted to his wife’s cheating allegations Crystal Renay31, HollywoodLife can confirm that she filed for divorce on Monday, August 1. The couple, who wed in February 2016, are said to be breaking up after Crystals claims the singer, 42, fathered a bay with another woman. By TMZCrystal filed the documents indicating that the union is, irretrievably broken with no hope of reconciliation. Additional details state that they separated on July 22, 2022, with Crystal taking care of their children, Isabelle Rose1, Romain Alexandre-Raj4 and Shaffer Chimere Jr., 6, since they separated. The former Crystal Smith is reportedly seeking primary physical custody, with joint legal custody. She is also asking for both alimony and alimony. More about Ne Yo The model first made cheating allegations against Ne-Yo via a since-deleted Instagram post on July 30. The singer responded via Twitter the following day, July 31, with his own statement. For the sake of our children, my family and I will meet our challenges behind closed doors, he wrote. Personal matters are not meant to be discussed and dissected in public forums. I just ask that you respect my privacy and that of my family at this time. Ne-Yo (real name Shaffer Chimera Smith) began dating the stunning model in 2015 and married her in 2016. They renewed their vows in April with a lavish celebration in Las Vegas. But Crystals’ filing still doesn’t come as a total surprise More than two years ago, the songwriter announced they were going their separate ways via the Private interview with Alexis Texas podcast. Celebrity divorces of 2022: Emily Ratajkowski, Sebastian Bear-McClard and other surprising splits It’s slowly but surely becoming common knowledge that my wife and I have decided to go ahead and get a divorce, he said in February 2020. It’s not a sad thing, more of us are realize this long story short, I will never speak ill of her. I am not that person. There is nothing bad to say about her. She’s a fantastic woman. She is the mother of my children and she always will be and I will always respect her. Ne-Yo shares two children with her ex-fiancé Monetta Shaw, son Mason and daughter Magdalene, in addition to his three children with Crystal. It should be noted that he has already dated Jessica Whitewho gave birth to her first child Chimera, a son, in 2005. Ne-Yo raised the baby as his own for a time, before finding out via a paternity test in 2012 that he was not the father biological, by Page 6. Related link Related: Ne-Yos Wife: Facts About Crystal Renay After Their Second Marriage and Her Past Romances

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://hollywoodlife.com/2022/08/04/ne-yo-wife-files-for-divorce/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos