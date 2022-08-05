Unexpected boost for Karthikeya 2 in Bollywood





This Independence Day weekend, Bollywood will see one of the biggest clashes of recent times. The highly anticipated Laal Singh Chaddha by Aamir Khan and Rakshabandhan by Akshay Kumar are released on August 11. But there has been a boycott trend against both films. Aamir Khan’s controversial statements on the country’s intolerance in 2015, his anti-Modi statements in 2006 and his recent visit to Turkey have created a negative wave against Laal Singh Chaddha, and pro-Hindutva organizations have called for a boycott of the film. Rakshabandhan is also targeted by these agenda-driven groups, as the film’s maker, Kanika Dhillon, had made controversial tweets against Hindu beliefs in the past. Screenshots of these tweets are going viral. Akshay Kumar also made some remarks in 2012 where he asked people not to waste money on milk and oil in temples and feed the poor instead. These things didn’t sit well with some people, and as a result, boycott trends are playing out on social media against the film. Karthikeya 2 is getting an unexpected boost in the Hindi belt due to these boycott tendencies. The Hindi version of the film is promoted by pro-Hindus in the northern belt. They say Karthikeya 2 promotes Hinduism and shows the greatness of Lord Krishna. Many are promoting the film through various social media channels saying that instead of watching Laal Singh Chaddha and Rakshabandhan, it is better to watch Karthikeya 2 which is steeped in our Sanatani roots. Karthikeya 2 producer Abhishek Agrawal’s latest film The Kashmir Files caused a stir in Bollywood by becoming the highest grossing film of 2022. So Bollywood trade expects Karthikeya 2 to also make an impact as it responds to the ongoing wave of Hindutva in the country. . It will be interesting to witness the effect of mid budget Karthikeya 2 on big Bollywood releases Laal Singh Chaddha and Rakshabandhan. This week’s releases on the OTT Check rating filter

