Salman Khan | Abdu Rozik: Actor Salman Khan teams up with world’s smallest singer Abdu Rozik for his next adventure





Bhaijaan is one of the most anticipated Bollywood movies starring Salman Khan. The title is symbolic of the Bollywood hero. Fans and well-wishers are very excited for another upcoming release from the actor. According to media sources, Salman has started shooting for the film’s final leg. The actor is teaming up with the smallest singer in the world, Abdu Rozik, who will play another leading role in the film. Some images of Bollywood Bhaijaan with Abdu from movie sets are doing the rounds on the internet. Social networks are abuzz with the photo of these two actors. Salman Khan fans are happy as they rejoice in the adorable photo of the two.

In one of the photos, Salman Khan is sporting a stylish look with little Abdu, and they both seem to be enjoying some time together. Salman wore a black ensemble with his trademark bracelet, and little Abdu wore his favorite hat with his suit. The duo looked happy as the film was in its final stages. The film Bhaijaan will mark Abdu Rozik’s Bollywood debut. Reports indicate that Abdu played a key role in the film along with Bollywood star Salman Khan. Abdu has become an internet sensation as Bollywood movie fans wait for the films to be released. Abdu also expressed his excitement about starring in a Bollywood movie. He mentioned that he was happy to be cast in a Bollywood movie with such a big star in the industry. He also added that he will work hard to prove his abilities and the trust the production house has placed in him. Abdus’ team also shared that they were very overwhelmed with the response from viewers. They are happy and grateful for the love and affection that everyone gives to the singer.

