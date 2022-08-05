From Ananya Panday to Janhvi Kapoor, here’s how Bollywood is pulling off the Barbiecore trend





Pretty roses are everywhere, from runways to promotions, and we’re certainly not complaining. From actors to models, everyone in Bollywood has also embraced the pink palette this season. Wearing pink, the Barbie style, is the Barbiecore culture that has taken over the fashion world this year. Bollywood divas are not behind the trend either. From Ananya Panday in a chic ensemble to Kiara Advani in a blazer dress, Bollywood pulls off the Barbiecore trend and leaves us speechless. Let’s take a look at some of the swoon-worthy Barbiecore looks created by Bollywood actors. Also Read: Choosing the Right Sunny Yellow on a Rainy Day is Ananya Panday Ananya Panday looks stunning in almost all of her outfits. But pink suits her much better, as she shared photos of herself on Instagram in a matching pink ensemble. Ananya’s matching ensemble from clothing brand Prabal Gurung consisted of a strappy pink corset crop top with a plunging neckline, which the actor paired with a pair of flared pants. She chose stud earrings and rings as her only accessories. For makeup, she opted for minimal nude makeup with contoured cheeks and a nude lip tint. Kriti Sanon, who is set to make an appearance in Koffee With Karan Season 7, wore a stunning pink mini dress by clothing brand House Of Amen. The one-shoulder dress had ruffles on the shoulder and on one of the sides. She paired the outfit with nude-toned pointed pumps and stone-studded hoop earrings. Kriti went with tan makeup and tied her hair in a sleek ponytail. Also read: A black backless dress with cutouts and a slit, Kriti Sanon is a total style ensemble Janhvi Kapoor’s super sassy sparkly outfit had caught all eyeballs and won many hearts. The classic disco halter neck had a plunging neckline and looked breathtaking on Janhvi. Her beachy braids and glitzy glam makeup added more drama to the look. The actor wore sparkly heels over the chic mini dress. Joining the Barbiecore trending league, Kiara Advani wore a hot pink blazer for the promotions of Bhool Bhulaiya 2. Having fun dressing up and giving Boss Lady vibes, Kiara looked simply stunning in her outfit from clothing brand Meshki. Her bright pink heels added the perfect flavor to the monochromatic look. Pairing the outfit with dangling gold earrings, opting for a neat updo and rosy makeup, Kiara looked like a sassy woman in pink. This is how Bollywood is killing off the Barbiecore trend, and it’s definitely not for the faint-hearted. Read also : Kiara Advani personifies summer style beautifully in a bodycon white corset dress

