Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon reunite for the first time for robot movie Dinesh Vijans : Bollywood News





As Dinesh Vijan works to set up a supernatural universe with Street, Bhediyaand Roohi as part of its franchise, the producer has another interesting concept up its sleeve. From what we hear, he’ll be working on a robot movie next but with romantic comedy elements. If that’s not all, it will reunite the unique couple of Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon. Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon reunite for the first time for robot movie Dinesh Vijans According to recent reports in Peeping Moon, the film will be set against the backdrop of the established Indian culture and tradition. A source was quoted in these reports saying that the Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanons movie is a robot rom-com. It’s an original Indian take on the romance between a man and a machine, something that’s been explored time and time again in Hollywood but is rare in Indian cinema. In this film, Shahid plays a robotics guy, while Kriti will be seen as a robot. The source also revealed that the makers were keen to make it look like a cross between the 2014 Hollywood film Ex Machina and the sci-fi drama Life Ok Bahu Hamari Rajinikanth. It’s a Hollywood concept told in the typical Indian context and promises audiences a unique and engaging experience filled with drama and weirdness,” the source added. The film is set to be directed by debutant Amit Joshi, who has previously served as a screenwriter for movies like Madhur Bhandarkar’s upcoming film. Babli bouncer with Tammannaah Bhatia in the lead. While this is a rare role for Shahid Kapoor, it will also be the first time Kriti Sanon has been seen in such a unique role. As of now, the movie has yet to be titled and Dinesh Vijans Maddock Films has not made any official announcement about it. Read also :Shahid Kapoor and Ali Abbas Zafar film Bloody Daddy exclusively on Voot Select BOLLYWOOD NEWS – LIVE UPDATES Catch us for Latest Bollywood News, Bollywood New Movies Update, Box Office Collection, New Movies Release, Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today and Upcoming Movies 2022 and stay updated with latest Hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

