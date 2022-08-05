When Kishore Kumar finally found happiness with Leena Chandavarkar | Bollywood





Kishore Kumar was one of Bollywood’s most iconic celebrities. August 4 marks his 93rd birthday. Kishore, who sang memorable songs like Mere Sapno Ki Rani and Aanewala Pal Janewala Hai, also acted in hit movies like Padosan and Chalti Ka Naam Gaadi. The legendary singer-actor is also known for his personal life. In a 2002 interview, his son, singer Amit Kumar, spoke about his father’s marriage to Leena Chandavarkar, one of the most sought-after actors of the time, and recalled that Kishore was finally happy. Leena was Kishore’s fourth wife and two were married between 1980 and 1987. Kishore died in October 1987. Read more: Kishore Kumar’s son Amit Kumar recalls his father criticizing his singing to RD Burman while recording Kishore Kumar was one of Bollywood’s most versatile stars; in addition to being a singer and actor, he was also a screenwriter, director, producer and music composer. He also married several times. In 1950 Kishore married Ruma Guha Thakurta, the niece of legendary filmmaker Satyajit Ray; the two separated in 1958. Kishore Kumar and Madhubala’s marriage was the most talked about in Bollywood. After her death in 1969, Kishore married for the third time in 1976. Kishore and Yogeeta Bali were married for about two years. Kishore then married Leena. In an old interview with Rediff, Kishore Kumar’s son Amit Kumar (from his first marriage) spoke about his father’s relationship with Leena. He said, With Leena Chandavarkar, Baba (father) finally found happiness Baba offered him a role in his film Mamta Ki Chhaon Mein, when she lost her husband (Siddharth Bandodkar) and came down to Mumbai to complete two films pending. She accepted the film and came out of her depression. She declined his (marriage) proposal, but then impulsively accepted Baba’s standing offer.” Earlier in 2022, Leena had spoken about how Kishore proposed to her the very first time they met, but she rejected him. While appearing on the dance-based reality show Dance India Dance Li’l Masters season 5, the veteran actor said, When I first met Kishore Kumar, the first thing he told me was that if I was looking to settle down in life, he’s ready with a proposal. At first I didn’t know what he was talking about, but he made it clear that he wanted to marry me. I was actually shocked when he said that, but I immediately rejected his proposal. She continued, After a few weeks I had an argument with my dad when he called me a musibat (problem). I was so angry and hurt that I decided to leave my house and marry someone and live my life. I still remember going to Carter Road (in Mumbai) and calling Kishore ji. I asked him if his proposal (in marriage) was still available, and if it was yes, I was ready to marry him and that’s how we decided to get married.

