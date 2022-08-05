Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan and other favorite Bollywood celebrity hotels in the hills

Bollywood celebrities have particular favorites when it comes to hotels and vacation retreats. They are demanding when it comes to spending their vacations and free time. Most of the time they prefer to vacation abroad, but recently they have been visiting India for short breaks and mini-retreats. While some Bollywood stars are willing to check into decent hotels, there are a few who like to stay in particular properties only. And in this article, we will name our Bollywood stars and their favorite hotels in the hills. If you get the chance, be sure to stay at these properties and find out why they are popular!

Bollywood’s favorite hotels in the hills

1. Mary Budden Estate

This holiday hotel in the hills is located in the Binsar Wildlife Reserve. It is one of the few hotels that feature in the favorite list of many Bollywood stars like Deepika Padukone, Dia Mirza and even Ishaan Khatter. The estate has a mix of luxury cottages and lodges. It is one of the hotels that overlooks the sanctuary and is located in the middle of dense forests. A real delight for travelers who want to soak up the beauty of nature and take advantage of their time to relax. If you are in this area there are also a few things you must experience such as hikes, bird watching trails and more. Besides, the estate also organizes traditional meals for guests who want to experience authentic Kumaon meals.

Also read -5 hill stations near Bengaluru that will give you thrills in Himachal

2. Tamara Kodai

This property in Kodaikanal of Tamil Nadu is a beautiful, scenic and huge property. Set amid the lush hills, Tamara Kodai is a personal favorite of southern dance star Prabhu Deva. The hotel dates back to the 1840s and offers services that are an absolute favorite among VIP guests. Plus, in addition to an array of different experiences, the resort also offers guests a variety of cuisines to try. The Tamara Kodai is a heavenly delight for guests seeking luxury and comfort amidst nature.

3. Hilton Shillim Estate Retreat and Spa

This resort is located in Lonavala of Mumbai and is also said to be one of Sara Ali Khan’s favorite properties. If you are staying in Maharashtra, a getaway to this resort will assure you luxury services along with stunning views. And, if you’re an avid Netflix fan, you might spot this complex in a few shows, too. The property is immense in size and offers enriching experiences for its guests. Plus, the property is also frequently visited by Bollywood stars, so if you’re lucky, you might bump into one.

4. Wind Flower Hall, Shimla

Shimla is Bollywood’s favorite mountain destination to the point that some stars even have their own vacation home there. Apart from them, this property named, Windflower Hall, by Oberoi stands out for its exquisite interiors, luxurious services and comfortable ambience. The property’s services are top-notch and they ensure that their guests also receive personalized services, according to their tastes and preferences. Windflower Hall also organizes unique experiences for guests, which are generally rare. In plain language, staying on their property will be a breathtaking experience for you. Now you know why Bollywood prefers this beautiful property in Shimla.

Also Read -5 Bollywood Films That Feature The Breathtaking Views Of Leh Ladakh

5. Ananda in the Himalayas, Uttarakhand

Last but not least, Ananda In The Himalayas in Uttarakhand which has been visited by celebrities from Bollywood and Hollywood. Hence, you can imagine the world class services this property offers to its guests. Their services include not only catering and hospitality but also curating the best experiences that guests can have while staying at Ananda In The Himalayas. Celebrities usually come to this property for a wholesome experience like healing and not just for the views and the food.

Also read – Stay on a cliff in this wooden and glass hut in Uttarakhand and enjoy a majestic view