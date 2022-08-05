Blues, blackberries and butoh planned on the peninsula

Entertainment is erupting all over the Olympic North Peninsula this weekend, with everything from blues to blackberry pies and chamber to draft.

• Port Townsend Acoustic Blues Festival will host public performances today and Saturday.

Free Fridays at the Fort will feature Jayy Hopp and Andrew Alli from noon to 1 p.m. today at Fort Worden Commons.

Blues in the Clubs at Fort Worden venues will take place from 7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. tonight. Admission is $25 with wristband.

Saturday at 1:30 p.m. will be the Acoustic Blues Showcase concert on Littlefield Green outside the McCurdy Pavilion. Admission is $27, $40, and $48.

From 7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday will be Blues in the Club, with admission $25 with wristband.

For information, see https://centrum.org/programs/blues/.

• Joyce Daze Wild Blackberry Festival will feature pies made with the region’s wild and sweet berries, as well as a pie contest, vendors, music, a parade, salmon baking and Extreme Slug Racing.

The festival at Joyce on State Highway 112 will begin at 7:00 a.m. with a pancake breakfast and continue until 3:00 p.m.

For more information, see http://joycedaze.org/ or on Facebook.

• Departure party begins at 10 a.m. today and continues until 3 p.m. Sunday at the Lake Leland Amphitheater.

The three-day music festival will feature Wookiefoot, Dustin Thomas, Raye Zaragoza, Tim Snider and Wolfgang Timber, Jus Wright and The Shift, as well as stories from Johnny Moses.

Tickets are limited to 1,200. They can be purchased at https://musicbytheshift.com/departurefestival.

• Port Townsend Vineyard Estate2640 W. Sims Way, will perform Swinging at the Vineyard with the Tess Teel Trio outdoors from 5-7 p.m. Saturday.

• Concerts in the Barn will feature the Hava Trio at 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday inside and outside the barn at 7360 Center Road, Quilcene.

The farm will open to the public at noon; the barn will open at 1 p.m. Performances are free, but this year attendees are encouraged to make contributions of $20 for lawn seating and $30 for barn seating.

The Hava Trio is made up of violinist Elisa Barston, cellist Amy Barston and pianist Jessica Choe. They will perform programs including works by Beethoven, Amy Beach, Nadia Boulanger, Mozart and Brahms.

For more information, see www.concertsinthebarn.org.

• Peppino D’Agostino will perform at Concerts in the Woods in Coyle on Saturday and at the Palindrome Events Center in Port Townsend on Sunday.

He will perform at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Laurel B. Johnson Community Center, 923 Hazel Point Road in Coyle.

Admission is by donation.

Concert information is at https://coyleconcerts.com/upcomingshows or 360-765-3449.

He will also perform at 7:30 p.m. Sunday at the Rainshadow Recording – Palindrome Events Center, 1893 S. Jacob Miller Road in Port Townsend.

Tickets can be purchased at https://peppino.brownpapertickets.com.

Concert information can be found on centrum

[email protected] or 360-301-0291.

Hailing from Italy, D’Agostino was listed as one of Guitar Player’s 50 Transcendent Superheroes of Acoustic Guitar in 2017. His CD, “Every Step of The Way”, was awarded Acoustic Guitar’s People’s Choice Awards with a bronze medal. of the best acoustic album of all time. His Seagull Signature Acoustic Guitar was voted one of Guitar Player magazine’s Top 10 Signature Guitars.

• Salish Sea Butoh Festival will start on Sunday in Port Townsend and run until August 14.

Events will take place at Fort Worden State Park and the Cotton Building.

The festival will bring together avant-garde artists from Japan, Germany and New York for dance workshops and public performances with live music celebrating the global art form of Japanese Butoh.

For information, see www.salishseabutoh.com.

• The Keg and me, 1291 Chimacum Road, Chimacum, will feature rock and blues from 5-6 p.m. Saturday. For more information, call 360-344-2955 or visit www.thekegandi.com.

• Finnriver Farm & Cider House124 Center Road, will feature the Jean Lenke Quartet playing classic jazz from 5-7 p.m. on Sunday.

• TO dig deeper, Cyndi Ross and Marty Kaler will perform “Novel Small Fruits for the Home Garden” at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the Woodcock Demonstration Garden, 2711 Woodcock Road.

For more information, visit https://extension.wsu.edu/clallam.

• Members of Port Ludlow Arts League will have artwork on display at Artfare from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.

The fair is at Port Ludlow Brokers, 40 Teal Lake Road.

The fair features live music from David Berger, food from local restaurants as well as league artwork.

For more information, visit www.portludlowart.org.



