What are the reasons for the failure of Bollywood films?





Bollywood film industry is a huge film industry but this film industry has been clouded by flops in recent years which is not going away. Most Bollywood movies released before and after the coronavirus pandemic failed at the box office. The flop rate of Bollywood films this year is higher than their hits. Most Bollywood movies released in recent months have failed at the box office, including Shamsheera, Bunty Aur Babli 2, Jugjugg Jeeyo, Shabash Muthu, Samrat Prithviraj, Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Runway 34, Heropanti 2, Jersey, Bachchhan Paandey, and Gangubai Kathiawadi. Do you know why the Bollywood film industry is collapsing? South Indian and Bollywood movies Currently, South Indian movies are becoming increasingly popular in India, especially Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam movies. According to experts, the main reason for the popularity of these films is that the majority have come to know that major Bollywood films are mostly copies of South Indian films. Remakes of old songs Most movies released in Bollywood these days are remakes of songs from old movies, while the story of the movie is not very strong. The majority of audiences now complain that we’ve been waiting for a movie for an entire year and at the end we hear the same songs they’ve heard before. This is the reason why the Bollywood music industry is also in decline and it is very rare that music fans find something to like. Moreover, some people say about the decline of Bollywood movies that since the arrival of Modi’s government in India, most movies are made on subjects based on Hindu-Muslim themes. The reason is that these films are not well received except in certain circles and the stories of the rest of the films are so poor that the filmmakers are afraid to go to the cinema. Online streaming service The number of online platforms has increased tremendously during the coronavirus outbreak around the world, and people’s lifestyles have also changed a lot, which has had a profound impact on the film industry. Online streaming like Netflix, Amazon Prime and HBO has changed the way we watch movies. Due to online platforms, viewers prefer watching movies at home rather than going to the cinema. Boycott the Bollywood campaign After the suicide of famous Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, the Bollywood industry came under severe criticism. In 2020, Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide, the reason for which was reported to the Bollywood film industry. Since the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, a boycott of the Bollywood campaign by his fans has been trending on the internet to punish those behind Sushant Singh Rajput’s death in the industry. Keep in mind that this trend has become so common in Bollywood that every Bollywood movie now campaigns on the internet and every effort is made to flop it. Get the MMnews app now and scroll through your favorite content faster!

