Blending Music and Visual Arts in Oil Painting | Culture & Leisure

Randall Vemer was just 22 when he became principal viola and soloist of the Oregon Symphony Orchestra in 1976, a role he would retain for the next 20 years. During this time he also played Principal Viola for the Portland Opera and performed with many of the world’s most renowned ballet companies, including Joffrey, Ballet West and the Royal Canadian Ballet, among others.

It’s subtle, but those who come to see the Vemers exhibit at Christ’s Episcopal Church, 536 W. North St., and have played in pointe shoes before will recognize Vemers’ authenticity in a painting in particular: the subject is a cellist, but in the background, a ballet dancer and next to the painting, a haiku by Christina Chin: Dreamy voices, how they move, the scent of rosin. Backstage at nearly every ballet performance is a box of crushed rosin rock, which dancers will crush further with the toes of their shoes to minimize the risk of slipping on stage.

The painting, which hangs on a wall in Christ’s Episcopal Church Sunday through Thursday and is open to the public between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m., is titled Swan Lake. Not only is the subject matter deeply personal in general an ode to Vemers’ past as an orchestral staple in one of the most famous ballets of all time, but so is the main subject. Vemer does not just paint the instruments he knows so well, but his models are real musicians from his personal network of friends and colleagues.

All these musicians, they are not models, they are real professional musicians from all over the world that I know or that I have contacted [with], Vemer said Thursday. She’s a Russian solo violinist from Ukraine, he added, pointing to a painting titled simply Irine.

Its bittersweet, of course. Vemer came to love painting, but it was not his first passion. Although he is now able to play again, thanks to medical intervention and mirror therapy, a diagnosis of focal dystonia abruptly ended his professional music career in 1995.

Tragedy struck, he said. I had focal dystonia, that horrible neurological thing that happens to musicians. It killed my career, killed my passion, my income, my self-esteem, everything. Boom, done.

So, for the next decade, Vemer played in a new realm in the early days of the Internet as a computer programmer. It ended up serving as a gateway to the visual arts, from screen to canvas.

Web design to do that, you have to do graphic art design, right? he explained. So I did a lot of graphic arts, and then painting was sort of an outgrowth of that. Rather than creating in pixels, I created with the brush.

It has become a lifeline. Vemer soon realized that while mastering a new art requires the same level of discipline, practice, and commitment to technique, a lot of blood, sweat, and tears was at least a place of familiarity. . After all, these are the same ingredients that made him a musician in his old chapter. He could do that.

I took many painting courses at colleges, community colleges, universities, he said. But most of the time it was studying with individual teachers and mentors and reading and, I hate to say it, YouTube videos! Renaissance egg tempera painting and stuff like that.

Yet Vemers never lost sight of his music, even and especially in his paintings. This is why his exhibition MusArt is a multimedia experience: each painting is not only accompanied by a Chins haiku, but also by a QR code which, when opened, takes viewers to a musical score involving the instrument presented in the table.

This is why the opening of the exhibitions, on Thursday evening, included a mini concert. This is why Vemers’ biography and paintings include a short film, with an original score by Kira Zeeman Rugan, available for free on YouTube which has won first place at film festivals from Berlin to Tokyo to Saint Petersburg to Paris in Los Angeles.

This is why when Vemer chose to paint Rugan, she is depicted gesturing towards a dramatic sunset as if seeing music among the sunset of the wild cosmos, as Chin wrote in her haiku of accompaniment.