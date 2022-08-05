Batgirl Actor Reveals Explosive Photo From Canceled DCEU Movie





Batgirl actor Jacob Scipio, who played Gotham mob boss Anthony Bressi, shares an explosive still from the recently canceled DCEU movie.

A bat girl The actor has revealed a bombshell photo from the canceled DC Extended Universe movie. Jacob Scipio, who played Gotham City mob boss Anthony Bressi in the recently scrapped DCEU project, shared a previously posted photo to co-star Leslie Grace’s Instagram account from his time on set. The photo shows Scipio’s Bressi and Grace’s Barbara Gordon/Batgirl getting knocked down by an off-camera explosion near a wet surface. As a nod to the actor’s breakout role as Armando Aretas in bad boys for lifethe hashtag reads #BATGIRLFORLIFE. RELATED: James Gunn Reassures Worried Fans Peacemaker May Meet Batgirl Movie Fate The unfortunate fate of Batgirl Scipio was one of many cast and crew members to publicly express his disappointment with Warner Bros.’ decision. Discovery not to publish bat girl in theaters or on HBO Max. According to the studio, “The decision not to release bat girl reflects the strategic shift in our leadership as it relates to the DC Universe and HBO Max.” Warner Bros.’ statement added, “Leslie Grace is an incredibly talented actress and this decision does not reflect her performance. We are extremely grateful to the filmmakers of bat girl and Scoob! Holiday destination and their respective actors and we hope to collaborate with everyone again in the near future.”

Grace reacted to the disappointing news by praising the hard work of the cast and crew. “I feel blessed to have worked among some great absolutes and forged lifetime relationships in the process,” Grace said. “To all Batgirl fans – THANK YOU for the love and faith that allowed me to take the course and become, as Babs said best, ‘my own hero!'” RELATED: Warner Bros. possibly canceled Batgirl for the tax deduction The cast of Scipio bat girl marked a reunion with his bad boys for life directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah. The Belgian filmmaking duo expressed their “sadness” upon hearing the news at El Arbi’s wedding in Morocco. “As directors, it is essential that our work is shown to the public, and although the film is far from finished, we want fans around the world to have the opportunity to see and embrace it for themselves. the final film,” they said in an official statement.

Originally slated for release on HBO Max, bat girl would have seen Michael Keaton make a guest appearance as Bruce Wayne/Batman alongside JK Simmons as DCEU Commissioner James Gordon and Brendan Fraser as Ted Carson/Firefly. Ivory Aquino was set to play Barbara Gordon’s bartender friend, Alysia Yeoh. Plot details for the film, written by Christina Hodson, have never been revealed. Source: Instagram

