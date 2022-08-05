Jennifer Audrey Coolidge: Actress Jennifer Coolidge Admits She Had A Wild Sex Life After ‘American Pie’





American actress Jennifer Audrey Coolidge says her private life changed dramatically after starring in the “American Pie” movies. The actress is best known for her role as Stifler’s sultry mother. In a recent interview, the 60-year-old actor revealed that after playing a hot mature woman in the adult film series

“American Pie” this paved the way for multiple sexual encounters. She stated that she had many sexual encounters with multiple partners after the film. Coolidge said the film gave him many benefits, sexually. She said she would never have slept with 200 men before, but she did after the movie was released.

In the movie American Pie, Coolidges’ character had a sexual affair with his son, Stiflers, a classmate. Apart from the comedy series, Coolidge has also had serious roles in other productions. She played Tanya McQuoid in

“White Lotus, an HBO series for which she earned her first Emmy nomination. She also starred in a supporting role in the Legally Blonde films. Talk about

white lotus and its creator, Mike White Coolidge, said that some jobs aren’t worth working for, while others keep you up late every night. White Lotus fell into the latter category. She said she had done one good thing in her life, and that was choosing good friends. She described White as one of those friends and claimed that even if he hadn’t been so successful, she would have worked for him, regardless of salary. Besides her friendship, Coolidge thought her role in “White Lotus was a killer job that no one expected her to do. Last year, when he was offered the role, Coolidge nearly turned it down due to his excess weight. She said she let go of everything in her life during the pandemic. This caused her to gain weight, and weight issues made her reluctant to accept the role. Coolidge said she was vain and wanted to look her best while filming. However, she credited one of her girlfriends for talking her out of it and getting her to accept the role. She now marvels at her decision and says it was a miracle that she took the role, that the show was a success and that people liked it.



