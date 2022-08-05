Does Bayonetta 3 change the voice actor of the protagonist?





Although the Nintendo Switch has always been marketed as the ideal console for kids and families, there have always been plenty of adult-oriented games on the console. From the very beginning of the console’s life, games like Skyrim, Lossand Wolfenstein are all available on Switch. But there is one adult-oriented series that made the jump to Nintendo before the others, and its third installment, Bayonet 3is one of the most anticipated releases of this year. GAMER VIDEO OF THE DAY Release scheduled for October 28, 2022, Bayonet 3 is the next installment in Platinum Games’ risque, leather-bound, witch-centric hack-and-slash series. With the series debuting in 2009, it’s only natural that fans of Bayonet are very fond of the voice actor who has played the titular witch since the beginning, but it is currently unknown if they are returning for Bayonet 3. RELATED: Everything Included in the Trinity Masquerade Edition of Bayonetta 3 Does Bayonetta’s voice actor change? Hellena Taylor played the sassy British Bayonetta from the very first game until 2009. With an animated film Bayonet film in 2013, she also reprized her role for the sequel, Bayonet 2in 2014. Over the past decade and a bit, Hellena Taylor’s unique voice has become synonymous with the character of Bayonetta and has become a vital part of the series as a whole, as she plays an important role in giving Bayonetta his sarcastic and sarcastic beloved. witty personality.

So when fans didn’t recognize Hellena’s exceptional voice during Bayonet 3from the first trailer, things started to get a bit tense. The general consensus among fans following the first reveal of Bayonet 3 was that Hellena must have been substituted, as the voice sounded distinctly different from her rendition in the past two games. Fans took to Twitter and asked Hellena directly. In a Tweet that said they couldn’t imagine Hellena not being in the role, she replied with “you may have to do it”, which quickly led to a storm of confused fans asking her to clarify. Hellena responded to a few of these Tweets, but only to say that she couldn’t comment further on the situation.

As of now, it’s still unconfirmed if Hellena Taylor is returning to voice Bayonetta in the upcoming sequel. Although the game’s IMDB page lists her in the cast, that doesn’t necessarily mean anything, as that information hasn’t been confirmed by Platinum Games, Nintendo, or anyone else directly involved with the project. In the most recent Bayonet 3 trailer, it looks like Bayonetta’s voice has changed a lot, which would lend credence to the idea that Hellena was replaced, however, there could be another answer. From the images released so far and the description of the game, it looks like Bayonet 3 will revolve around a multiverse-like narrative, in which a handful of different and alternate timelines, Bayonettas appear. If that’s true, then it could be that Bayonet 3 puts players in the knee-high boots of a different Bayonetta from the first two games, living in another dimension. It could also be that Hellena Taylor’s Bayonetta appears later in the game’s story, either as the protagonist or in an entirely different role. With such a long connection to the character, it would be a shame if Hellena didn’t return to voice Bayonetta in at least some ways in the upcoming sequel.

Bayonet 3 releases October 28 on Nintendo Switch. MORE: 8 Things Bayonetta 3 Needs To Live Up To Expectations

