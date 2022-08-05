Bollywood: Deepika Padukone says she’s been “suicidal” at times – News





The Bollywood actress revealed her battle with depression By ANI Published: Fri, August 5, 2022, 3:27 PM Deepika Padukone has never been shy about sharing how she was diagnosed with depression, her corrective action plan, and how she basically dealt with it. She is one of the few actors in the industry to have gone public with her battle with depression and has spoken about it on several occasions. On Thursday, Deepika once again shed light on how she battled depression for months and overcame many bumps that came her way, including thoughts of suicide. Speaking at an event in Mumbai, Deepika shared anecdotes of when she suffered from depression and how her mother came to her rescue. Deepika said: “I give my mum all the credit for recognizing the signs and symptoms…because it happened out of the blue…” “I was at the peak of my career and everything was fine, so there was no reason or no apparent reason why I should have felt the way I felt, but I was falling apart for no reason. There were days when I just didn’t want to wake up, I slept because sleep was an escape for me, I was sometimes suicidal,” she added. Explaining in more detail how loved ones came to her rescue during her difficult times, she said, “My parents live in Bangalore and whenever they visit me, even now when they visit me, I always do show courage like everything is fine you know you always want to show your parents that you are fine…so i was doing one of those things like i’m fine…until they leave one day, they were heading back to Bangalore and I cracked up and my mum asked me the usual hygiene questions like… is this a boyfriend? is this someone at work? ‘something happened? And I just had no answers… it was none of that. from a really empty and hollow place. And she knew instantly, and I think that for me, God was sent. Deepika runs an NGO that aims to give hope to anyone suffering from stress, anxiety and depression. Speaking in more detail about the idea behind the ‘Live Love Laugh’ foundation, Deepika added, “This (her diagnosis of depression) was one of the reasons why I started this foundation, so that we would be able to create that awareness, to be sensitive to the people around us, to look around us.” Talking about how she overcame this difficult time, Deepika said: “To come back to me… I needed professional help. And then the journey continued… I was entrusted to a psychiatrist, medications that came and went for many I was resistant to this at first because there was so much stigma around mental illness, so it went on for a few months until I finally started taking medication and I’m starting to feel better. Deepika concluded by saying that the journey of mental illness can be a lonely one and her mission is to ensure that no life is lost to mental illness.

