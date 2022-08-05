Annu Kapoor on OTT impacting Bollywood box office





Leading actor Annu Kapoor, who has spent nearly four decades in the entertainment industry, debuted on digital streaming platform Paurashpur last year and returns to OTT with new series “Crash Course” from Amazon Prime Video in which he plays the role of Ratanraj Jindal. . Ahead of the show’s premiere, Kapoor, in an interview, talked about the changing tides in Bollywood and shared his views on the diminishing boundaries between North and South films. In recent times, regional films, especially from the South, have been doing well in the Hindi-language circuits. “There are other primary factors that we have to take into consideration, which involve a lot of socio-political and religious scenarios in our country. This is also one of the reasons for the acceptance of OTT, besides the ease of access,” he told the publication, pointing out that in addition to OTT providing wide reach, which allows people to explore more content, there are also a few other factors that have contributed to changing trends. Ask the veteran actor if OTT poses a challenge to Bollywood at the box office, Kapoor said in an interview, “I’m not the right person to tell because I don’t watch cinema, I don’t watch TV. I don’t watch TV or listen to the radio, I don’t watch movies, I’m a happy man but I know people have made a lot of money making these Instagram Reels and TikTok videos on various platforms. So there are other avenues and platforms (which have opened up) besides OTT (which helps to make money) even for those who are not actors.” Kapoor also pointed out that regardless of the streaming platforms, Indian entertainment is not going to take a hit. He added that there have been a few films that have been loved by audiences regardless of the medium, such as his own film Khuda Haafiz. He said the entertainment industry will never go backwards. “Therefore, whether it’s OTT, cinema or TV, they have such a wide reach, that’s why we need serious and committed people in the industry, otherwise all these entertainment platforms could pose a threat to the country,” he said. With ‘Crash Course’, Kapoor is working with another group of new faces and actors. However, he said new faces or young faces are a secondary thing for him. “What matters is talent – whether they have a spark, whether they have potential as an actor or not, and that matters. And I’m extremely happy to tell you that (the cast of Crash Race) are all very talented.” The actor then advised the younger generation of actors to face senior actors as much as possible as it will help them gain confidence. “The more senior actors you face, the more your confidence grows. But don’t do it with animosity or affection, just focus on your character and your role. So don’t be afraid,” he said. said. “If an elderly person comes to tell you what to do and what not to do, it could also backfire. ‘Why are you telling me?’ (they might say) So I’m not doing this. I was very cool, very natural without being condescending to them. My producers and directors invested so much money in you that they weren’t stupid to take it,” he added.

