Lucknow-born actor Mithilesh Chaturvedi dies after cardiac arrest in Mumbai | Lucknow News





LUCKNOW: actor born in Lucknow Mithilesh Chaturvediwho played key roles in numerous movies and web series, including the role of Ram Jethmalani in ‘Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story’, died in Mumbai on Thursday.

The actor suffered a heart attack 10 days ago and was undergoing treatment at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital. He was 67 years old and is survived by his wife Seema, his two daughters Niharika and Charu and his son Ayush.

Chaturvedi worked with UP Recording Firms and Companies in Lucknow and lived in his ancestral home at Pandariba in the city. Simultaneously, he was associated with several theater groups in the state capital, including Srishti, Darpan and Deepa Rangmandali. Some of his acclaimed plays in Lucknow include Ala Afsar, Sharvilak (1979), Mouse Trap Ganda (1984), Siryast (1990), Seerhiyam (1990) and Shanivar Ravivar (1991-1995).

The actor resigned from his government job to try his hand at Bollywood in the late 90s and began his career with the 1997 film Bhai Bhai and later rose to prominence with Ram Gopal Varma’s ‘Satya’. He was also known for his work in films like ‘Koi Mil Gaya’, ‘Gadar: Ek Prem Katha’, ‘Mohalla Assi’, ‘Krrish’ and ‘Bunty Aur Babli’.

The news of his death was announced by his son-in-law Ashish who posted on Facebook “Aap duniya ke sabse achhe pita the, aapne mujhe damaad nahi balki ek bete ki tarah prem diya. Bhagwan aapki aatma ko shanti pradan kare (You were the best father of the world, you loved me like your own son. God bless your soul.) Condolences poured in from across the country with friends and colleagues describing an unbearable loss.

Director Hansal Mehta, who worked with Chaturvedi on ‘Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story’, mourned the actor’s passing on Instagram.

Actor Delnaaz Irani tweeted, “Sad to hear of the passing of Mithilesh Chaturvedi ji. Such an amazing actor with such great roles he has portrayed. My deepest condolences to his family.”

Writer-director Anees Bazmee said: “Really not able to understand this! I spoke to him a few days ago and now I see this! Really sad to lose such a gem who it was a pleasure to work with and spending time.My heart goes out to the family.May your soul rest in peace Mithilesh bhai.

Veteran actor Anil Rastogi said: ‘We worked together in several plays and a TV show’Neeli Chattri‘. In the 1970s, he was offered the role of a servant in a play, which he declined, but when the director said it was difficult, he took it.”

Dean of Theater and friend of Chturvedi, Surya Kumar Kulshreshtra said, “He was always cheerful, but when it came to acting he was quite serious and lived the character given to him.”

Childhood friend and actor Narendra Panjvani said, “I had written and directed a play ‘Tesu’ in Sindhi which we took to the All India Sindhi Drama Festival in Mumbai. He had planned to come to Lucknow in September, but fate had something else in store.”

Theater artist Mridula Bharadwaj broke down while sharing her work experience with Chaturvedi.

Actor Atamjeet Singh said, “He used to share his experiences with young artists during visits to Lucknow. We would have learned a lot had he lived longer.”

