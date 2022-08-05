Linn native, longtime actor, dies

John Michael Herndon, an actor with ties to the region, died recently, leaving behind a legacy in film and television.

Herndon was born in Linn and raised in Jefferson City. He discovered the theater in his youth.

He went to Lincoln University for two years before transferring to Missouri State University, where he earned his master’s degree in theater. After that, Herndon did what every actor dreams of: he moved to Los Angeles.

Herndon received his first acting role in the 1994 film ‘The Pamela Principle 2’ – although he is not credited for his performance.

This opened the door for Herndon to star in bigger films and series. His first role in a major production was during a season five episode of “Buffy the Vampire Slayer,” in which he played a vampire.

Another big TV show Herndon worked with was “Criminal Minds,” which he was featured in a 2013 episode of the program. He also had a role in 2016 with the long-running soap opera “The Young and the Restless.”

As for movies, he worked alongside Eddie Murphy in 2019’s “Dolemite Is My Name.” He also had a role in “300: Rise of an Empire,” the sequel to Zach’s “300.” Snyder.

Herndon starred in several shorts from 2001 to 2011.

Herndon also participated in live theater. He was cast as the lead character in two plays performed at Missouri State University’s Coger Theater. He performed a lead role in “School for Wives” at the Lincoln Theater.

His life in Los Angeles wasn’t always easy, as he returned to Missouri for a year to be with his sister, who died of terminal cancer in 2005.

This tragedy in his life reinvigorated his passion and purpose, which landed him even more roles.