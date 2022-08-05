The prequels are the real deal | arts and entertainment





Get ready to go back to the start. Prequel films offering stories for some of Hollywood’s biggest movie franchises remain scorching hot, with the Predator Prey origin story roaring on Hulu this Friday. Here are some of the other fan-favorite films that got worthy prequels years later. star wars A Galaxy Far, Far Away expanded massively with three prequel movies between 1999 and 2005 that added some of the coolest heroes, villains, and lightsaber combat to an already standout movie streak. The trilogy of The Phantom Menace, Attack of the Clones and Revenge of the Sith shows how the hero Anakin Skywalker became the villainous Darth Vader. Star Wars has since explored the events leading up to the original trilogy even further with 2016’s Rogue One movie and the Obi-Wan Kenobi series that came out this year. Each of these Star Wars projects is streaming on Disney+. toy story Pixar’s beloved franchise has gone to infinity and beyond with Lightyear, a new origin story for the Buzz Lightyear action figure. Lightyear reveals that a movie starring a space guard named Buzz is what inspired the toy, while introducing new heroes from all walks of life. Leaders, heroes come in all shapes and sizes, and I think that’s why Lightyear writes as well. It’s the future, star Keke Palmer told the Daily News in June. The film remains in theaters and arrived on digital platforms on Wednesday. Harry Potter The Fantastic Beasts films added magic to the wizarding world introduced in the Harry Potter books and films. Set decades earlier, the first Fantastic Beasts movie felt more like a spin-off, showing what happened in New York long before Harry’s heroism in London. The last two films, however, delved into the youth of beloved wizard Albus Dumbledore, the wise Hogwarts headmaster at the heart of the Potter series. All three Fantastic Beasts movies, including this year’s Secrets of Dumbledore, are streaming on HBO Max. The Lord of the Rings Peter Jackson’s epic trilogy already has three Hobbit prequel films, but the fantasy franchise will soon look back even further. The highly anticipated Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power series is set several millennia before either of the previous trilogies, depicting adventures from the Second Age of Middle-earth. The Rings of Power arrives September 2 on Amazons Prime Video. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases.

