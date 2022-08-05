Dulquer Salmaan opens up on Bollywood movies that don’t perform at the box office, here’s what Sita Ramam actor had to say





There is only one conversation that has plagued the film industry is the Hindi vs Southern debate. Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn, Nani, Naga Chaitanya and many other stars talked about it and shared their opinions. While Alia Bhatt has also shared her opinion, one of the first Malayalam film industry stars to speak out is Dulquer Salmaan. The actor has been busy promoting his new film Sita Ramam. Amid the promotions, Dulquer went on to say that regional cinema is finally getting its due. Revealing that it’s been long overdue, DQ went on to say, “Certainly they’re getting their national due. It’s something we’ve always wanted, we’ve always wanted this to happen. Not for anything else, just for recognition. It’s important because we also have a wide range of film types. (We wanted) that to be seen and respected and heard, for the great directors and actors to be recognized. That’s a big compliment. It is something wonderful that is happening. Speaking to News18, the Mahanati actor went on to talk about Bollywood movies that weren’t doing at the box office. Dulquer went on to explain, “Any industry that is going through a tough time is just a phase. I think it’s not just Hindi, I feel like every industry is facing difficulties to bringing audiences back to the cinema. It’s something exciting, original and new.” Hrithik Roshan & Saba Azad Airport PDA | Rashmika Mandanna’s FIRST Look From Dulquer Salmaan’s Next Sita Ramam is a Telugu romantic drama which also stars Mrunal Thakur and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead. The film was released today and received a thumbs up from fans.

