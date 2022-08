Kishore Kumar, actor, director, composer: One man, many talents

Posted Aug 04, 2022 6:51 PM IST Icon of icons, Kishore Kumar is a name synonymous with Indian cinema. From his work to his personality, the legend has immense contributions to the film industry as a composer, filmmaker, screenwriter, editor and songwriter. On the occasion of his birthday, discover his many talents. …Read more 1 / 5

Posted Aug 04, 2022 6:51 PM IST Kishore Kumar was first and foremost a singer who lent his voice to actors like Dev Anand and Rajesh Khanna. Some of his greatest hits were Ek ladki Bheegi-Bhaagisi (Chalti Ka Naam Gaadi), Aanewala Pal (Gol Maal), Koi Hota Jisko Apna (Mere Apne), Mere Sapno Ki Rani (Aradhana), O Saathi Re (Muqaddar Ka Sikandar ), Chingari Koi Bhadke (Amar Prem) and Kuch Toh Log Kahenge (Amar Prem) to name a few. 2 / 5

Posted Aug 04, 2022 6:51 PM IST Kishore Kumar not only warmed hearts with his soulful vocals but also left fans divided with his comedic schedules. From his role in Chalti Ka Naam Gaadi to Door Ka Raahi and Padosan to Shrimanji, Mr X to Bombay, Door Gagan Ki Chhaon Mein and Half-ticket among others, he has carved out a place for himself. 3 / 5

Posted Aug 04, 2022 6:51 PM IST Apart from music and acting, Kishore Kumar has also produced 14 movies, written by himself. Six of them would not have been completed. He also donned the director’s hat for nearly 12 films, four of which were subsequently shelved. He also composed the music for his productions. 4 / 5

Posted Aug 04, 2022 6:51 PM IST Kishore Kumar has also written screenplays for his five films. Not only that, he also wrote song lyrics for movies like Jhumroo, Door Gagan Ki Chhaon Mein, Door Ka Rahi and many more songs as per Kishore Kumar book by Kamal Dhiman, the president of Kishore Kumar fan club . 5 / 5

Posted Aug 04, 2022 6:51 PM IST He has also received accolades as a music composer for gems like Koi Ham Dam Na Raha, Aa Chal Ke Tujhe and Beqarar Dil Tu Gaye Ja. Breaking the language barrier, he also composed songs in Bengali, such as Nayano Sarasi Keno, Priyatama Ki Likhi Tomay (from Lata Mangeshkar) and Sei Raate Raat Chilo Poornima.

