Nexflix’s ‘The Sandman’ is a long-awaited dream come trueExBulletin

First of all, to the many nervous fans of The sand man among you:

Relax. They nailed it.

Yes, it took forever and a slew of failed attempts, but the Netflix adaptation of the landmark comic book series just… works.

It succeeds as an accurate presentation of the Lord of Dreams’ look, feel and story as depicted in the comics, which was written by Neil Gaiman, with art by Sam Kieth, Mike Dringenberg and many other cartoonists and inkers over the years.

Far more important, however, it succeeds as a work of adaptation.

Where recent audiobook releases strictly adhered to every minute detail of the 1989-1995 comic book series (and as a result felt both dated and overwritten), the Netflix series’ hold on the source text is rewarding. It breathes.

Changes large and small have been made to characters and storylines that streamline, update, and focus the narrative, now refined to meet the specific propulsive demands of serialized television.

Now, to everyone who comes to these fresh stories and characters: okay, I absolutely no idea how are you going to take this. The show, like the comic, throws you out of the gate a lot. But I think there’s a better than average chance that you’ll finally start to understand why the rest of us have been pestering you to read the comic all these years.



Like sand through the hourglass….

The sand man is the story of Morpheus, aka Dream. It is part of The Endless, a handful of abstract concepts (dream, death, desire, despair, etc.) that take on the anthropomorphic forms of bickering siblings. Although immensely powerful and immortal, they are bound by rules and duties when overseeing certain aspects of human existence. Morpheus, for his part, controls The Dreaming, a vast realm of adventure, delight and horror that humans visit when we sleep.

The comic begins in 1916, when a self-proclaimed British occultist traps Morpheus in a magic circle and deprives him of his office tools. (The mage aimed to capture Morpheus’ brother, Death, but had to transpose a rune or two, poor sap.)

How Dream escapes after many years of captivity and how he sets out to repair the damage done in his absence to both his kingdom and the waking world, is the first story arc in what has become a 75 series numbers. The second arc deals with his attempts to collect the dreams and nightmares that escaped The Dreaming. The 10 episodes of the Netflix series cover these first two storylines.

From horrible to mythical

Now watch: the comic is beloved and has racked up well-deserved accolades and accolades. But it’s worth bearing in mind that all the comic has become over its 75 issues, a vast, sprawling epic of myths and monsters that’s about nothing less than the power of stories to change. the world was not what it was at the beginning.

The sand man was envisioned and promoted as a horror comic; the marketing materials featured an image of Morpheus cradling a pile of sand in his palm alongside a line of TS Eliot land of waste: “I will show you fear in a handful of dust.”



It was also created by a young writer who is still finding his voice, still stepping out from the shadows of writers like Alan Moore and Stephen King. Take its sixth issue, set in a restaurant where a character uses one of Morpheus’ tools to cruelly torment staff and customers. It was widely praised at the time, as was a later storyline involving child abuse, sexual violence, and serial murder.

Rereading these issues now, they remain heartbreaking, albeit in an easy and undeserved way. Their grim shocks read like a writer trying to see what he could do, favoring flippant intelligence over emotional truth. There’s an essential void that flattens the characters as so many writing exercises meant to elicit our reflexive disgust, instead of our empathetic connection.

Those horror story elements remain in the Netflix series, but producers Gaiman, David S. Goyer, and Allan Heinberg made choices in adapting them for the screen that dig deeper and resonate more truly. Where the comic, like so many stories before and since, has used violence against children, women, and marginalized communities to stir its white knight protagonist into action, the Netflix series is eager to credit those characters. more agency, more independence, more roundness, more life.

In fact, every choice made in the adaptation process steers the narrative toward a more heartfelt, more human, and more emotionally expansive storytelling. The writing that was originally tied to self-satisfied intelligence here feels deeply engaged and reflective.

Which means the series is effectively settling in for the long haul. Should The sand man get all the subsequent seasons he deserves, his central narrative will become intimate and deeply emotional, about a man whose sense of duty and inflexible, preconceived sense of self keep him from engaging with others and from know the kind of emotional growth needed to adapt to a changing world. In the comics, the writing has finally moved beyond its familiar, reductive horror trappings to meaningfully embrace and engage deeper truths. The Netflix series is already doing this job.



The series rests on the bony shoulders of its hero

Plus, all of this good, mellow, satisfying work is greatly aided by the casting of Tom Sturridge as Morpheus. Sure, he looks the part, with his alabaster skin, sculpted cheekbones, lean figure and Robert Smith hair.

And yes, he delivers most of his lines in a guttural whisper reminiscent of both an ASMR Youtuber and Eddie Redmayne in Jupiter’s Ascendancy (non-screaming bits only). But how else would you imagine giving voice to the Morpheus of the comics, whose striking word balloons (ingeniously designed by the great Todd Klein) have been rendered in solid black with white lettering?

What’s important is that Sturridge captures the competing aspects of Morpheus that forever seethe beneath its deadpan surface, its height, its wounded vulnerability; his stiffness, his desire for connection. Also, his fragile anger, his ability to almost, not quite, but almost laugh at himself.

The series cleverly reinforces the role of Dream’s librarian, played here by Vivienne Acheampong; we learn that unlike the comics, his loyalty isn’t just due to blind duty, it’s informed by his own deeply personal sense of purpose.

Boyd Holbrook’s take on the rogue and heartbreaking nightmare The Corinthian, whose role is also vastly expanded from the comics, exudes a mischievous Southern charm to good effect. As Dream’s immortal siblings, Kirby Howell-Baptiste and Mason Alexander Park evoke the iconic elements of their characters, while making the roles their own. And David Thewliss, playing a would-be supervillain, transitions seamlessly between pitiful wretch and malevolent manipulator and he’s blessed with a motivation that clarifies his character’s goals, which are a bit more muddled in the comics.



The comic, distilled

The main thing that will strike readers familiar with the comics as they watch these 10 episodes unfold is this: how much more cleanly and clearly the story emerges, now that it has been freed from DC Comics’ editorial mandates, Gaiman and his collaborators had to go back in the day. Without, say, having to figure out a way to make an appearance by members of the Justice League, or pay homage to a shake-up of Hell’s ruling hierarchy set in another writer’s comic, or unraveling various pre-existing DC character stories that had been blown to dust by a series of company-wide reboots, reboots, and reboots, the Netflix series simply unfolds Dream’s struggles and triumphs, bringing together into trust the characters and the plots, to get things done.

For comic book fans, the changes introduced in the adaptation offer intriguing new variations on now-familiar themes without erasing what we love. In fact, they make those moments when comic book characters jump across the screen even more satisfying. (Every time I reread the comic, I’m thrilled when the Fates appear in bodily form; they’re some of Gaiman’s most compelling, chilling, inscrutable, and dark creations and their Netflix releases don’t disappoint.)

The comic only got richer, bolder, and more immersive as it went on, issue after issue, until it reached its deeply satisfying conclusion.

The Netflix series deserves the chance to do the same. I hope that will happen.