Cache Creek Casino offers quality entertainment

If you’re looking for a bit of fun and excitement in the Capay Valley, then you probably know all about Cache Creek Casino Resort and its over 30 years of high quality entertainment.

Since its break in service at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, Cache Creek Casino has managed to become a better casino instead of just playing catch-up.

“Things have changed a bit here,” Cache Creek Casino General Manager and COO Kari Stout-Smith said. “If it’s been a while since you’ve been here, now is a great time to come back as there are lots of new and interesting things to see.”

Since the completion of the property’s south tower expansion which added countless new rooms and an events center, completed while there were still many tight restrictions, few people have been able to see this which is new.

In addition to the new hotel, there are a pair of dazzling and long-awaited pools. The south swimming pool is now open to all hotel guests and offers stunning views of the Capay valley. The South Pool can be accessed in the new South Tower, just past the hotel elevators.

For those 21 and older, the North Pool offers a more secluded pool experience. It features private cabanas, a hot tub and a poolside bar. The north pool is accessible via the fifth floor of the north tower, outside by the spa.

The spa is also another of Cache Creek’s well-kept secrets. If you’re looking for a fine dining experience, look no further than the fabulous C2 Steak & Seafood, Enso Sushi and 16 West Bar and Lounge.

“I like to think Cache Creek is a bit of a well-kept secret,” Stout-Smith said. “If people haven’t been here for a few years, they might not realize how much we’ve grown. Now that things are back to what we consider normal, there are more opportunities for people to visit us.

Despite tripling the number of rooms, the Casino and its two hotels are still in high demand, and those interested in taking a trip are encouraged to book any trips in advance.

On August 5-6, Theresa Caputo, an American “psychic medium,” is best known for her TLC reality series Long Island Medium. Later that month, on August 27, is 70’s Soul Jam Feat. Styling and more. On October 8, star comedienne Amy Schumer will perform. A month later, Wheel of Fortune LIVE! will take center stage on November 12 and 13.

Couple the event with the 1,500 slot machines and tables that visitors to Cache Creek are used to, and you have all the ingredients for a great time.

One thing that Stout-Smith mentions as the reason the Casino is in such a good place is the support and backing of the Yocha Dehe Wintun Nation.

“The tribe is incredibly balanced and unwavering when it comes to reviewing the business, not just where it is today, but where it came from and what it will look like in the future,” Stout said. -Smith. “It’s very different from the majority of business owners. They have a much more stable and strategic outlook on business. The fact that they’re incredibly generous and what they give back to the community is the icing on the cake. cake.