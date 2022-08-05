Marc Lamont Hill joins the Grio; Will Host Daily TV Show and Weekly Podcast – Deadline





Veteran Academic, Author, Activist and TV Host Marc Lamont Hill to Join AMG’s Black News and Entertainment Media Platform leGrio. Hill will bring his perspectives on culture, politics, race, sports and education to all leGrio media platforms, including its TV network, free streaming app, news/entertainment website theGrio, and new podcast network theGrio Black. Hill will begin by hosting a daily hour-long television show to leGrio and a weekly podcast for TGBPN. Hill is an award-winning journalist and author who has won numerous awards from the National Association of Black Journalists, the National Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences, and GLAAD for his journalism. He was named one of the 100 most influential black leaders by Ebony magazine and The Root 100. As a social activist, he led numerous campaigns to free political prisoners and stop executions. For more than 16 years, Hill has been a staple of mainstream media, providing political commentary on television stations such as CNN, BET and Fox News Channel. Hill has also hosted several programs, including BET News, Our World with Black Enterprise, Upstream, VH1 Live, and Huffpost live. He is the author of seven books, including the New York Times bestseller Nobody. Hill holds a Ph.D. from the University of Pennsylvania. He is also a professor of media studies at Temple University. “Marc Lamont Hill is exceptionally smart and talented, which makes him a great addition to our platforms,” ​​said Byron Allen, Founder/Chairman/CEO of leGrio parent company, Allen Media Group. “TheGrio is 100 percent black owned, which gives us a unique perspective. TheGrio’s mission is to inform, amplify, entertain and empower Black America. That’s why theGrio is relevant, reliable and now available everywhere and every day forever. “I couldn’t be more honored to join the Grio family at a time when the stakes are so high for our community – economically, politically, socially and culturally,” Hill said. “I am thrilled to be part of the most trusted and innovative black press team in the world. Together, we will create and expand spaces to engage the most vital voices, issues and perspectives.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://deadline.com/2022/08/marc-lamont-hill-joins-the-grio-host-tv-show-podcast-1235085404/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos