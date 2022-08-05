4 Hit Bollywood Movies That Were Remade Down South





Remakes are releasing in Bollywood these days. We have seen many Bollywood movies that were remakes of southern movies and became very popular. At the same time, many Bollywood films were remade in the South which hit the big screen. When a Southern film is remade, a lot of attention is paid to it. At the same time, South has also remade many of Bollywood’s top films in recent years. So today we are going to tell you about 4 Bollywood movies that have been remade in the South. JOLLY LLB Released on the big screen in 2013, the film was based on the 1999 Sanjeev Nanda case. In this film, Arshad Warsi played the main character of lawyer Jagdish Tyagi aka Jolly who fights for justice. The film also starred Boman Irani, Amrita Rao and Saurabh Shukla in lead roles along with Arshad. Meanwhile, in 2016, its Tamil remake was released under the name Manithan. Meanwhile, in 2017, its Telugu remake was released as Sapthagiri LLB. OMG: OH MY GOD! The film Oh My God was released on the big screen in 2012. Paresh Rawal played the main character of Kanji Lalji Mehta in this film. In this film, he runs a store and his store is destroyed in a natural disaster. In this case, they are suing God. Akshay Kumar played the role of God in this movie. At the same time, the second part of this film is also being made. Meanwhile, the remake of this Bollywood film in Telugu was directed in 2015 by Gopala Gopala. In this film, Venkatesh played the character of Kanneganti Gopal Rao, who has no faith in God. At the same time, Pawan Kalyan was seen playing the character of God. A WEDNESDAY This Bollywood movie directed by Neeraj Pandey was released in 2008 and was a hit. Apart from Naseeruddin Shah and Anupam Khair, Jimmy Shergill, Deepal Shaw and Aamir Bashiri played the main roles in this film. A Hollywood remake of the film A Wednesday was made under the name A Common Man. The film starred Ben Kingsley and Ben Cross in the lead roles. A Tamil Wednesday remake was released in 2009 under the name Unnipol Oruvan. Kamal Haasan and Mohanlal appeared in the lead roles in this film. 3 IDIOTS The movie 3 Idiots was released in 2009 and this movie was directed by Rajkumar Hirani. The film is based on the novel Five Point Someone by Chetan Bhagat. The film starred Aamir Khan, R Madhavan, Sharman Joshi, Omi Vaidya, Kareena Kapoor and Boman Irani in the lead roles. This film broke all revenue records that year. In 2012, it was remade in Tamil with Nainbain featuring Vijay, Jeeva, Srikanth, Ileana D’Cruz and Sathyaraj in the lead roles. The director of this film is Shankar.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://womansera.com/4-bollywood-hit-movies-that-remade-in-south/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos