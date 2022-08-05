The One Thing Ryan Reynolds Says Hollywood Taught Him About Corporate Marketing: Storytelling





In addition to royalty checks, the gift that will continue to be given by actor Ryan Reynolds to Hollywood is the industry’s focus on storytelling. In a recent interview with The Washington Post’s associate business editor, Damian Paletta, Reynolds called Hollywood’s ability to transcend reality with a story the “greatest legal drug on earth,” and said it’s transferable to marketing. “Whether you’re talking about the unexpected nature of sports, low-cost wireless, gin, connected TV marketing,” he said, “the connective tissue between each of these things is actually, ironically , a storytelling, the same way it is with movies.” And he should know. Reynolds retains stake in Aviation Gin, after selling the brand to Diageo in a deal that was worth more than $610 million in 2020. And he is co-owner of Wrexham Football Club, which he bought in 2021 with actor Rob McElhenney. He is also co-owner of Mint Mobile, a low-budget wireless company, and co-founder of Maximum Effort, a marketing agency that recently merged with MNTN. In all of his ventures, Reynolds uses storytelling as a lens to bring relatability to brand marketing. “I didn’t invent gin, I didn’t invent cheap wireless. You know, these are companies that had huge potential. And, you know, they just needed to be educated,” said Reynolds. While Hollywood tends to give directors big budgets, that’s not always the case — and in those moments, your true creativity can shine through, he added. “I like the constraint, you know, I like doing more with less. It forces your imagination to expand, it forces you to tell stories in different ways. That’s one of the reasons I like working with small and medium-sized businesses… There are so many more stories to tell there when you’re kind of forced to do more with so much less,” he said. Perhaps as a nod to constraints, Reynolds often appears in the advertisements he produces for his companies, as well as helping to write and creatively direct them. He threw Jackass’ Steve-O in a new ad for MNTN’s television marketing program, David Beckham in a Deadpool commercial, and even his own mother in an Aviation Gin commercial, for example. And it even made Hollywood solid, having successfully marketed the Deadpool movies, with the series’ first film in 2016 breaking the record for the biggest R-rated opening weekend. “Most of what we do is really [out of] necessity… Often we work very quickly, with limited budgets, but we also recognize and play with the cultural landscape. So that’s a big part of what we do, we try to create marketing that moves at exactly the same speed as the culture.” Not all business owners are equally Hollywood stars, but Reynolds said brands — especially smaller ones — can do great marketing by aligning their messages and ads with culture. Enterprise brands, he said, tend to schedule messaging for nine to ten months, but smaller companies, which aren’t as bureaucratic, can move quickly, responding to culture changes with greater agility. “I don’t know if you’re going to be as efficient as when you’re moving at exactly the same speed as the crop,” Reynolds said. So how do you identify changes? “There’s always that person or several people who post a tweet that’s like, you know, liked by 10 million people that kind of sums up how everyone’s feeling about this moment that’s happening. Now, if you can add the production to that and do that at about the same speed as someone, like tweeting it, your brand becomes the conversation,” Reynolds said in Exhibit A, below.

