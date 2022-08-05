Jo Koy is sick of hearing the word ‘No’: ‘It’s bulls***’

Comedian and actor Jo Koy is tired of hearing the word “no”. He’s heard it too many times in Hollywood after every pitch he’s made to tell his specific story, a Filipino family coming together to celebrate a holiday and just being family. So, in response to Hollywood’s favorite word, Koy asked two: why not?

It’s a question that didn’t even faze legendary Oscar-winning director Steven Spielberg, who was so eager to make a film with Koy that he wasn’t even shy about it. But before getting into this story, let’s go back to the beginning.

Koy credited his Filipina mother for her comedic and acting skills, and often talked about her in his comedy numbers, so it’s no surprise that she was a huge inspiration behind this movie. . When Koy’s mother came to the United States, she couldn’t find anyone who looked like her on TV or the big screen. While that might not be surprising for the late 60s, surely that wouldn’t be the case in 2022, would it? Bad. It became a big driving force for Koy wanting to tell not just any story, but this story.

In Easter Sunday, from left, Lydia Gaston and Jo Koy. (Photo: Ed Araquel/Universal Pictures/Courtesy Everett Collection)

“It’s a great reason why,” Koy told Yahoo Entertainment, “it’s been part of my life journey in Hollywood ever since I got here. It’s like, how many times am I gonna hear ‘No “About my story being too specific or they won’t understand? It didn’t make sense.

Koy adds, “That’s such a bullish answer. It’s not even fair because it didn’t match the numbers I was selling on the road. Like, why am I selling all these theaters? But yet you say this is too specific and i sell in markets where there are no filipinos so why do they get it but for some reason hollywood doesn’t have one and why did my mom she moved here in 1968 and it’s 2022, and this is the first time she’ll see a Filipino family on screen? That’s not fair. So that’s my motivation, plus it’s fair fun. And it’s fun.

In Easter Sunday, which is inspired by Koy’s real-life experiences and stand-up comedy, Koy returns home to celebrate Easter with his family with his deeply riotous and deeply loving family. The film, directed by Jay Chandrasekhar, also stars Jimmy O. Yang, Tia Carrere, Brandon Wardell, Eva Noblezada, Tiffany Haddish, and Lou Diamond Phillips, among others. In reality, Easter Sunday makes history as the first-ever major Hollywood studio-backed film about a Filipino family.

In Easter Sunday, from left are Joey Guila, Elena Juatco, Eugene Cordero, Jo Koy, Tia Carrere, Lydia Gaston and Melody Butiu. (Photo: Ed Araquel/Universal Pictures/Courtesy Everett Collection)

“It’s a family. That’s what I try to bring home the most. That’s what I said in the room when I introduced it, it’s like, let’s just do a movie about a family that happens to be Filipino and we’re not gonna laugh at them, we’re gonna laugh with them. And we’re not gonna make fun of them, we’re gonna have fun with them,” Koy says.

Koy, who is set to release his fourth Netflix special, titled Live from the Los Angeles Forumon September 13, shares that this was his second Netflix special Arrives hotwhich caught the eye of one of gaming’s greatest directors/producers, and finally got him that “yes” he’d been waiting for.

In 2018, Koy entered Amblin Entertainment, a film production company founded by Spielberg. Koy explains, “I see IndianaJones. I see, you know, all those big jurassic world, I see all these posters and memorabilia that Steven made. And they all come up to me and say, ‘Hey, Steven is your biggest fan. Oh my God, Steven, I can’t stop talking about your special. Me and my manager are like, ‘What? Like Steven from accounting? We said to ourselves: ‘It was not possible that it was Mr. Spielberg!’ We just thought there was a fan inside the building that loved us. We walk into the field and we walk into the meeting and they say, “Steven wants to do a movie with you.” And it was Steven who got his hands on it. He blessed everything. It’s, like, he was part of the casting, the scriptwriting, the director selection, like everything.”

Despite this moment which happened in 2018, before the COVID-19 pandemic, which interrupted the production of the film and also played a huge role in the significant increase in hate crimes in Asia, the project was maintained. alive thanks to Spielberg’s dedication.

“This movie was going to be made even before the rise of the AAPI movement. That’s why, for example, what Steven was doing was so far ahead of everyone else. It was like this guy literally fell in love with the story of that family. He watched, he liked the character of mom. He liked the relationship between my son and me on stage. He just fell in love with it. And that’s why he didn’t understand that people always say that they won’t understand” Koy.

The comedian adds, “It’s like, yeah, they will. If you listen carefully, you will. And you’ll find it’s funny. And we’re all identifiable. It doesn’t matter your ethnicity, your religion. . Family is family.”

Easter Sunday hits theaters Friday, August 5.

