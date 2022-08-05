Entertainment
Batgirl Cancellation Didn’t Cost Hollywood Finance World $90 Million
Some days you can get rid of a bomb.
At least that’s the conclusion to which Warner Bros. Discovery arrived this week announcing the cancellation of Batgirl, a movie that cost $90 million, wrapped filming in March and was reportedly well into post-production.
When fans heard the news and the price (on the low end, but up there with the budgets of other DC franchise films), they were shocked. Then came the question: if the film was already almost finished, why waste $90 million by not releasing it?
Welcome to the weird world of Hollywood finance, where not releasing a $90 million movie is actually financial strategy.
Here’s how it works:
Warner Bros. isn’t actually $90 million in the red by not releasing Batgirl. It’s also not a drop from the $40 million it cost to produce Scoob!: Holiday Haunt, which was also canceled this week when it was nearing completion. At least not in a way that really harms their most valuable currency: the opinions of their shareholders.
Determining Hollywood results is a task worthy of the Riddler
Yes, $90 million in real money was spent making Batgirl. As with any movie, that initial expense is out the door, gone, during the film’s production. The money was used to pay for cast and crew contracts, as well as supplies and equipment, lights, cameras, actions needed to make the film.
That $90 million outlay is being paid for by the studio but remains off the books until the movie is officially released theatrically, or on streaming, or both (in the case of many DC movies).
It’s not until a movie is officially released that that initial $90 million outlay, in the case of Batgirl, hits the books. Bottom line: Only the number on the books matters to movie studios, because it’s what gets reported to shareholders, gets taxed, and determines company valuation.
In the case of Batgirl, this odd calculation boils down to zero. Batgirl may not have made any dollars, but by not being released, no dollars were spent.
The recent studio merger is a golden ticket
Although this financial formula is used to mitigate losses throughout the film industry, certain special circumstances worked in favor of Warner Bros. with Batgirl timing.
[Warner Bros.] have that kind of golden ticket right now, being in the middle of an acquisition, said Paul Hardart, clinical professor of marketing at New York University and film producer.
In April, AT&Ts WarnerMedia merged with Discovery to form Warner Bros. Discovery, led by CEO David Zaslav. Because of this acquisition, Hardart said, Batgirl can be considered an asset under the control of the new company.
So that’s one of the reasons why Zaslav, who in April canceled the $300 million CNN+ just weeks after its debut, quietly removed titles like Moonshot, Superintelligence, The Witches, American Pickle and HBO Max’s Locked Down this summer. Their remaining amortized costs can reduce taxes on income generated from other projects.
And where that golden ticket shows up: on the bottom line and in the company’s profitability, Hardart said. They can probably write off the entire $90 million, and that will better reflect on their overall economic performance.
Who loses ? The fans, directors, crew and cast which starred Leslie Grace as the first Afro-Latina Batgirl and included a supporting cast of Michael Keaton, JK Simmons and Brendan Fraser.
Warner will likely honor all contracts but not incur any unnecessary additional costs, Hardart said. This means that any budgeted post-production work left on the table and any royalties that may have been generated will not be paid out to their respective parties, usually film producers and copyright owners.
And quality is only a minor player in this numbers game.
Batgirl’s screen tests reportedly didn’t receive overwhelmingly positive feedback. But that hasn’t always stopped the studio from taking out additional marketing fees, Hardart said, of up to $50 million for a string of films with lackluster reviews.
On Thursday, after years of failing to compete with Marvel Studios, Warner Bros. announced a 10-year reset for its DC Extended Universe, a plan that will likely revamp and rewrite its superhero cast (which, currently, awkwardly includes two Batmen: Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck).
Zaslav is a powerful player, and that’s probably another element of this decision. He wants to send a message that there’s a new sheriff in town, Hardart said. That they are going to be draconian in terms of costs. And Wall Street will probably like that. And that’s who they’re playing, not DC fans.
And the chopping block may be warming up. Zaslav needs Warner Bros. Discovery to make up for the $3.4 billion lost in the first quarter after the merger.
The question: is this a task for a superhero or a supervillain?
Thanks to Lillian Barkley for writing this article.
Sources
2/ https://www.grid.news/story/economy/2022/08/05/why-canceling-batgirl-doesnt-actually-cost-warner-bros-discovery-90m-the-weird-world-of-hollywood-finance/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- US seeks reassurance from Asian allies as Chinese military grows bolder August 5, 2022
- Freeman named on preseason waiting list August 5, 2022
- Nissan Maxima says goodbye – at least for now August 5, 2022
- Poliovirus detected in sewage from two New York counties, indicating local spread August 5, 2022
- San Jose Earthquakes have acquired La Liga defender Carlos Acabo August 5, 2022