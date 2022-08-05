Batgirl Cancellation Didn’t Cost Hollywood Finance World $90 Million

Some days you can get rid of a bomb.

At least that’s the conclusion to which Warner Bros. Discovery arrived this week announcing the cancellation of Batgirl, a movie that cost $90 million, wrapped filming in March and was reportedly well into post-production.

When fans heard the news and the price (on the low end, but up there with the budgets of other DC franchise films), they were shocked. Then came the question: if the film was already almost finished, why waste $90 million by not releasing it?

Welcome to the weird world of Hollywood finance, where not releasing a $90 million movie is actually financial strategy.

Here’s how it works:

Warner Bros. isn’t actually $90 million in the red by not releasing Batgirl. It’s also not a drop from the $40 million it cost to produce Scoob!: Holiday Haunt, which was also canceled this week when it was nearing completion. At least not in a way that really harms their most valuable currency: the opinions of their shareholders.

Determining Hollywood results is a task worthy of the Riddler

Yes, $90 million in real money was spent making Batgirl. As with any movie, that initial expense is out the door, gone, during the film’s production. The money was used to pay for cast and crew contracts, as well as supplies and equipment, lights, cameras, actions needed to make the film.

That $90 million outlay is being paid for by the studio but remains off the books until the movie is officially released theatrically, or on streaming, or both (in the case of many DC movies).

It’s not until a movie is officially released that that initial $90 million outlay, in the case of Batgirl, hits the books. Bottom line: Only the number on the books matters to movie studios, because it’s what gets reported to shareholders, gets taxed, and determines company valuation.

In the case of Batgirl, this odd calculation boils down to zero. Batgirl may not have made any dollars, but by not being released, no dollars were spent.

The recent studio merger is a golden ticket

Although this financial formula is used to mitigate losses throughout the film industry, certain special circumstances worked in favor of Warner Bros. with Batgirl timing.

[Warner Bros.] have that kind of golden ticket right now, being in the middle of an acquisition, said Paul Hardart, clinical professor of marketing at New York University and film producer.

In April, AT&Ts WarnerMedia merged with Discovery to form Warner Bros. Discovery, led by CEO David Zaslav. Because of this acquisition, Hardart said, Batgirl can be considered an asset under the control of the new company.

So that’s one of the reasons why Zaslav, who in April canceled the $300 million CNN+ just weeks after its debut, quietly removed titles like Moonshot, Superintelligence, The Witches, American Pickle and HBO Max’s Locked Down this summer. Their remaining amortized costs can reduce taxes on income generated from other projects.

And where that golden ticket shows up: on the bottom line and in the company’s profitability, Hardart said. They can probably write off the entire $90 million, and that will better reflect on their overall economic performance.

Who loses ? The fans, directors, crew and cast which starred Leslie Grace as the first Afro-Latina Batgirl and included a supporting cast of Michael Keaton, JK Simmons and Brendan Fraser.

Warner will likely honor all contracts but not incur any unnecessary additional costs, Hardart said. This means that any budgeted post-production work left on the table and any royalties that may have been generated will not be paid out to their respective parties, usually film producers and copyright owners.

And quality is only a minor player in this numbers game.

Batgirl’s screen tests reportedly didn’t receive overwhelmingly positive feedback. But that hasn’t always stopped the studio from taking out additional marketing fees, Hardart said, of up to $50 million for a string of films with lackluster reviews.

On Thursday, after years of failing to compete with Marvel Studios, Warner Bros. announced a 10-year reset for its DC Extended Universe, a plan that will likely revamp and rewrite its superhero cast (which, currently, awkwardly includes two Batmen: Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck).

Zaslav is a powerful player, and that’s probably another element of this decision. He wants to send a message that there’s a new sheriff in town, Hardart said. That they are going to be draconian in terms of costs. And Wall Street will probably like that. And that’s who they’re playing, not DC fans.

And the chopping block may be warming up. Zaslav needs Warner Bros. Discovery to make up for the $3.4 billion lost in the first quarter after the merger.

The question: is this a task for a superhero or a supervillain?

Thanks to Lillian Barkley for writing this article.