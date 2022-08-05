Favorite Summertime Pop Culture Moments – The Minnesota Daily





A Broadway scandal, an it-girl, an album and a trending TV show. Here are this summer’s A&E favorites.

With the Minnesota Dailys summer publishing session coming to an end, the A&E staff took time to look back on the past two months and reflect on what stood out in the world of pop culture. Ridiculous New York celebrities, Pete Davidson-esque Chicago boys and Southern California musicians stood out amid a summer full of record-breaking heat. This one’s for girls in low-rise jeans with online cook crushes and Twitter addictions. James Schack The Funny Girl controversy: For Broadway lovers and those who enjoy watching the drama unfold from afar, the controversy surrounding the redesign of Fanny Brice in the recently revived Broadway musical, “Funny Girl, was a big deal this summer. After Booksmart’s Beanie Feldstein made the decision to leave the show early, the rumor mill was abuzz with speculation. as to who could take her place although the top runner is, of course, Lea Michele. Michele has been publicly vying for the role of Fanny Brice on Broadway for years. However, it appeared she had ruined any chance of playing the part and a future in show business amid serious claims that she, amid accusations of unprofessional conduct and racism, had made the life of a former colleague a “living hell” on the set of “Joy.” The controversy lies in casting Michele’s well-known problematic past and all instead of Feldstein’s understudy, Julie Benko, whose name may not carry the same weight despite her success as a stand-in while Feldstein fought COVID-19. . Regardless of your own stance on the casting drama, one thing is obvious here, it’s just showbiz, baby. Sophie Zimmerman Julia Fox: Yes, Julia Fox’s time in the sun was really more of a January/February trend, but real Julia Fox stans (we need a name) know that it was actually her least interesting time. Aside from the absurd photoshoot that accompanies Hunter Harris profile of Fox in The Cutthe it-girl months with Ye confounded its appeal as a performance art project in its own right. The joy of following Fox this summer has been unpacking his contemporary antics (his allure !) without the saturation of TMZ and a deep dive into its historical past, even before the role of Uncut Gems. For example, how she was Jack Donoghue’s well-documented friend for years (especially this picture) and she (drunk?) singing video games on TikTok in July before Lana Del Rey thrown hard Donoghue later that month is an account worth scholarly research. Perhaps Bushwick locals or Hollywood insiders are less impressed by Fox’s constant quirks, but for pop-culture-obsessed, hyper-online Midwesterners, it’s been cutting-edge entertainment. James Schack MUNA by MUNA: Catching all queer content lovers and Phoebe Bridgers fans like moths to a flame, MUNA’s new self-titled album was appropriately released at the end of Pride month this summer. Releasing their debut album in 2017, the female, non-binary indie pop group shot through local cafe soundtracks with their single Silk Chiffon featuring Bridgers. The album’s second track, What I Want, is accompanied by an early 2000s, but weirder, popstar music video featuring the band dancing in a limousine wearing glittering tubetops and surrounded by women. Soft, slow ballads like Loose Garment and Kind of Girl round out the album to give us soundtracks to dance around our bedroom or dig into our angst-ridden energy while staring out a bus window. Maya Marchel Hoff The bear and Summer Chain Cook: FX’s latest show about a mentally ill (but sexy) chef and his experience revitalizing his family’s Italian beef restaurant in Chicago has quickly become regarded as one of TV’s most accurate portrayals of working in the business industry. services. It features the constant stress and excitement of creating something for others to enjoy, as well as the hot, emotionally unavailable men (Jeremy Allen White) cooking the food backstage. So, predictably, the internet exploded with memes, stories of damaging personal experiences of line cooks, and even what I would describe as quasi-religious dogma explaining the different types of hot fats (fairly of State, gas station, etc.) . a tweet even described Allen White as hardworking Timothe Chalamet. All in all, everyone is craving for fat men, and it’s really fun to see. Bel Moran

