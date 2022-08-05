Death of Peruvian actor and singer Diego Bertie





Photo: Instagram @diegobertieb (CNN Spanish) — actor and singer Diego Bertie died at dawn this Friday at the age of 54, as confirmed by the Casimiro Ulloa Hospital in Lima, where the artist was treated. According to the statement, Bertie entered this health center at 4:10 a.m. this Friday, Peru time, and was treated by doctors, who a few minutes later confirmed the death. Shortly before, the territorial commander of Lima and Callao of the Fire Department, Mario Casaretto, told América TV that they had found Bertie in the parking lot, which they consider to have fallen from the 14th floor of the building where he lived in the neighborhood. from Miraflores to Lima and who was helped by firefighters. After hearing the news, from the Ministry of Culture of Peru, they mourned the death of the artist. “We deeply regret the death of actor and singer Diego Bertie, recognized for his work in film, television and theater. From the Ministry of Culture, we express our sincere condolences to his family and friends,” said published the ministry on its Twitter account. Twitter. We deeply regret the passing of actor and singer Diego Bertie, recognized for his work in film, television and theatre. From the Ministry of Culture, we send our deepest condolences to his family and friends. pic.twitter.com/aaWWvZ6ciF – Ministry of Culture (@MinCulturaPe) August 5, 2022 Also on this social network, the Grand Théâtre National expressed its condolences to the family and friends of the actor. We deeply regret the death of the famous musician and actor of theatre, film and television, Diego Bertie Brignardello From the Grand Théâtre National, we express our condolences to your loved ones. pic.twitter.com/mAk1NhqbQj — Grand National Theater (@GranTeatroNac) August 5, 2022 A heartfelt message on Twitter left another Peruvian actor, Christian Meier. “As a boy I wanted to be an actor for you. I’m an actor for you. I’ve always loved you, I’ve always admired you. Too soon Diego,” Meier posted in his verified account, a message which he closed with the line With you there is no end, just a long way that walks, part of the lyrics of the song “How hard it is to love”, written by Bertie. Also the actress and singer Rika Villalobos, showed her pain for the death of Bertie. My Don Quixote you left us I keep what you wrote to me in one of my most difficult moments. We will miss you very much my galn, the real good times are coming, wrote Villalobos on Instagram. Diego Felipe Bertie Brignardello, his full name, had born in Lima on November 2, 1967 and participated in several films and series of his country.

