Kareena Kapoor breaks silence on rumors around playing Sita | Bollywood
Months after it was rumored that she demanded a huge sum to play the role of Sita in a movie, Kareena Kapoor Khan has broken her silence about it and spoken out about the claims. She said she was never offered the film in the first place. (Also Read: Kareena Kapoor Calls Forrest Gump an ‘Elitist, Classist Movie’, Twitter Reacts)
Rumor has it that Kareena raised her fees and demanded 12 crore for playing Sita in an adaptation of the Hindu mythological epic Ramayan. A Bollywood Hungama report had claimed last year that Kareena had earlier accused 6-8 crore but she doubled her fee for the movie. It was said that the film would take several months of work for Kareena, so she demanded a huge sum.
Asked about the Ramayana and how the topic of pay disparity got turned into something else because of trolling, Kareena told Zoom, “The reason why I never gave explanation is because I was never offered this movie. I don’t even know why I was put in there because I wasn’t the choice for the movie. It’s all made up stories and I don’t want to put anyone down because maybe they even need stories. Every day people are looking for some kind of stories on Instagram but I don’t know where it came from.”
Kareena’s actor-husband Saif Ali Khan plays Lankesh in another Ramayan-inspired film, Adipurush. Lankesh is another name for Ravana, the antagonist of Ramayan.
Shortly after the rumors started circulating last year, a few Twitter users claimed their religious feelings were hurt when Kareena raised her fees to play Sita. It also sparked a debate about whether similar questions would be asked if it was a male actor raising his fees.
Kareena is currently preparing for the release of Laal Singh Chaddha, which stars Aamir Khan in the lead role of Laal, as she tries out for the role of Rupa in the film. Mona Singh plays Aamir’s on-screen mother in Laal Singh Chaddha directed by Advait Chauhan.
