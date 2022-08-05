Padres Daily: Fans explain why trade deadline meant so much, what ultimately looks different on this team

Hello,

You did not disappoint.

I asked for your opinion on why the actions taken by the Padres at the deadline resonated with you. Many of you wrote, and I enjoyed each email for what they taught me and reminded me of Padres fans and proud San Diegans.

I don’t do it often, but I’m always happy when I do. It’s a reminder of why people are so passionate about their team and the responsibility I have to you to chronicle the seasons.

Here are some highlights from the dozens of emails I received. [With the occasional extra commentary from me.]

Darling : This long-suffering fan base finally believes. We’ve had our hearts broken so many times that our resolve to buy from this landlord who’s keeping his promises has taken a lot longer. But the contracts of (Manny) Machado, (Fernando) Tatis Jr. and (Joe) Musgrove, as well as the exchanges with great players, won us over. Peter Seidler’s deep pockets made us believe and rejoice. I’m a longtime subscriber who’s been through enough. We need Peter Seidler Day in San Diego! [We should probably wait until they at least make the playoffs.]

Valley: I’m currently on a sabbatical in Ireland, but I got up and watched Game Center in my bed at 3am. The kids were screaming at the loud moments. It was so much fun. [That one gave me chills, Dale.]

Rock : As a lifelong Padre fan from Lane Field, now is the most exciting and awesome time to be a Padre fan!! INCREDIBLY EXCITED! [I believe you, because you yelled it. And Lane Field? Thats a long time, Pete.]

To M: This decision excites me because I continue to be amazed by the commitment Peter Seidler has shown in bringing a championship to San Diego. After last season’s collapse, I thought he would panic and press eject like all previous owners have. Instead, he delivered to us on a day like Tuesday. As far as I’m concerned, Peter Seidler is a civic treasure for San Diego, and even though I live in Orange County, I will continue to attend as many games as possible and spend what I can on merchandise, etc. He deserves our full support as fans. [Orange County, Tom? I hope it was to be with good people or take a great job.]

Hill: I was always more passionate about the Chargers growing up, partly because it’s easier to worry about 16 games than 162, but also because I quickly learned that it’s hard to compete for a World Series without spending any money, and the Padres weren’t going to spend any money. That changed for me in 2015 with the hiring of AJ Preller, the move to new ownership, and the Chargers knocking down San Diego double birds. All my life, even after the signing of Manny Machado and the spectacular debut of Tatis in 2019, I tempered my enthusiasm with the cynical, but realistic vision that the Padres would let me down. The injuries and a sweep of the NLDS in 2020 by these Dodger bums and the implosion of record proportions in 2021 confirmed this cynicism. Elite pitching and anemic offense for the first half of 2022, like the Padres of old, had the same feeling of coming back as the Padres slumped in the break: This team is not good enough to overcome the curse of San Diego. This trade deadline changed all that. What does this trade deadline mean? It’s not the same old Padres. They’re all going out to bring San Diego its first major championship in 56 years and I’m not afraid to be wholeheartedly excited anymore because this team is actually having a real hit every year for the next three years. [I allowed the rare Chargers reference in this case because their departure does seem to play at least a small part in many peoples strong(er) allegiance to the Padres.]

Justin C.: As a San Diegan native and lifelong Padres fan, I’m so grateful for Peter Seidler’s willingness to spend money on this team and Prellers’ ability to nurture top-tier talent that gives this city ​​its only chance to win a major sports title in my lifetime. We have been on the side of the nationals of this trade many times over the past decades. So great to be the one handing out the lottery tickets this time rather than praying we have the winning numbers. Thanks to Mr. Seidler for bringing civic pride and excitement back to San Diego. Maybe we can finally put the pain of the Chargers behind us now.

Kevin [not me]: After the Chargers left, not only did we feel like a one-team town, no one saw us as a serious sports town. Machados’ arrival started to change that, Tatis’ extension favored him and Tuesday erased him. Seidler and Preller planted a flag in the sand: we can pick up any player, just like the big boys. Simply put: this trade deadline, we beat the Dodgers. So being a one-team city is really good.

Merrill: Since 1998, it’s been so daunting to be a Padres fan. Seeing top teams come in year after year, knowing what we already knew, that we were a second or even third tier team. Suddenly, in a mind-numbing 24 hours, we became that team that other teams were jealous of. Now, in the world of baseball, we truly are Americas Finest City.

Bart: Tuesday’s acquisitions confirmed what fans have already seen from the property in recent years. They are in it to win it!!!

Dennis: I am only 32 years old. But as someone who grew up watching the Padres, I even went to a championship game against the Braves in 1998 at age seven or eight. Every time we’ve traded for someone big (in the past) it’s been cool. But what was it for? We all knew we were going to lose anyway. (I still showed up and supported the Pads no matter what.) We traded for (Juan Soto), someone everyone is talking about in the baseball world. He is young and he will be part of our team for the next 2 years. Not only have we secured one of the biggest names, but we’ve already built a winning team. I feel like something like this hasn’t been done for our Padres in a long time. Sorry, I’m not good with words, but I hope this makes sense. [Total sense.]

Jim: I’ve been a season ticket holder and a Padres fan since Lane Field when I could barely walk. The new acquisitions have made the range what it has been missing for years. I love the pitching team. We should now be able to face the Dodgers. [Jim, did you know Pete back in the day?]

Joey: My mom was a die-hard Padre fan, the kind that drove me to Jack Murphy Stadium to celebrate the Padres after they came home from losing to Detroit in the ’84 series because she was still proud of them. She died last year at the age of 93, but today I felt her. I felt her smile from heaven, with her T Gywnn shirt and a beer in her hand, supporting her brothers. [Beautiful, Joe. I know that made you happy.]

Justin R.: These trades got me excited because I finally feel like the Padres are a legitimate contender. We’ve (rightly) been the feisty little brother chasing this team in LA, speaking a big talk. But the standings and our bad seasons never really matched. It’s not the Padres hitting the light anymore. I’m leaving for an overseas deployment in a few weeks and I’ll be gone for an entire year. With my luck, the Padres will participate in the World Series and I will not be there to watch the games! But before I go, I’m trying to get tickets to the Nationals/Padres series so I can at least see them play once this season before I go. Fingers crossed, Tatis can return for this series! [I think youll be in luck. Thanks for serving. Keep in touch.]

Tony: Why am I happy with trades? Well, there’s the financial reason, because the ticket prices for the games I can’t go to have just gone up. But beyond that is because after eight years of being a season ticket holder, it feels like the Padres finally pushed all the chips to the middle of the table and said, were all in . And this time they don’t hold a pair of fives. [Practical and passionate.]

Scott: Two reasons. A: It’s new. As a lifelong Padres fan, the trade deadline is when we see good players sold and the season die. Or maybe it’s a non-event and the promising roster isn’t getting the boost it needs. Thus, seeing the deals concluded and the necessary documents brought seems new. Two: the majority of the list that I like is still there. Much of the team DNA that I loved this year (Machado, Croney, Kim, Joe, Yu, etc.) is still there.

Well: We really feel we have a chance to win the World Series. The 2020 season was great because we made the playoffs, but we didn’t have Juan Soto and Josh Bell. We didn’t have Josh Hader. We didn’t have a star rotation. It’s just different.

Patrick: I am 67 years old. My dad was Navy and moved to San Diego in 1969 when I was 14 during the Padres’ inaugural season. He retired and we stayed here. Since we finally had a hometown, I finally had sports teams to cheer on. I have supported them from the start. I’ve always attended Padre games, but became a season ticket holder in 1996 in anticipation of Petco Park being built. I’ve sworn to keep them until the Padres win a World Series, or when I die, whichever comes first. [Patrick told me he has some sweet seats, everybody. Looks like theyll come up one way or another.]

Michael: Currently residing in Omaha, Neb. It’s not great for my sleep schedule, but I still watch all of our games. All the excitement surrounding the team lately has me hoping my 5-year-old will grow up to love the Padres like I did in 1998, watching World Series games as a family. The Padres give me even more pride in being a San Diegan and have fostered some of the most meaningful relationships I’ve had. [Thanks for the photo. That was cool. Also, I didnt realize anyone as young as you lived in Omaha.]

Gustav: For me it was a full 180 from a year ago. I was mentally prepared to be disappointed, but in the end my team won the biggest prize of all. Hard to describe what an amazing feeling and pride it gave me to be a Padre fan.

Scott: Being a sports fan is an investment that you hope will pay off at some point with a championship. San Diego has seemed like a bad investment for fans over the past 50 years. Finally, we have a chance to make this investment profitable.

Well, thank you all for enlightening me.

And thank you for writing this newsletter for me. It allowed me to spend rare time in season with someone even more brilliant than Juan Soto.

Evelyn and Pop put flowers in their ears.

The series at Dodger Stadium begins today.

Speak to you tomorrow. I will indeed write this newsletter.