Kajol and her weirdest Bollywood gems: Hameshaa to Pyaar Toh Hona Hi Tha, the real masala that can never be recreated





It’s Kajol’s birthday, the actor who gave us countless gems of Bollywood over the years. Kajol began her journey in the 90s, a time when subtlety was like a blunt axe, when flamboyant dancing and singing and breathtakingly emotional dialogue were essential ingredients for a blockbuster. Kajol starred in the greatest hits of the era – Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jaaenge and Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, and no matter how much we dissect films today, they unfortunately or fortunately shaped the ideas of Bollywood romance. . Yet, while everyone knows about Kajol’s huge hits, she’s also starred in movies that were so outlandish they’re absolutely awesome for a watch. They were entirely entertaining and were masala in the truest sense.

Here’s a look back at several underrated and extravagant gems from Kajol, serving up an absolutely hysterical watch. Hameshaa (1997) Saif Ali Khan and Kajol at Hameshaa (Photo: YouTube) It is a reincarnation story, featuring Aditya Pancholi and Saif Ali Khan in addition to Kajol. Aditya Pancholi’s Yash Vardhan (still portraying her Yes Boss persona) becomes obsessed with Kajol and must have her at all costs, but too late she’s already fallen in love with Saif Ali Khan’s smarmy Raja (it took little near a song to compliment his Saif dupatta). In a rather dramatic scene on a cliff, he drops Raja to his death and a vengeful Rani jumps in too, promising to return. Twenty years later, Yash reunites with Rani and is determined that she will never find Raja, but again he fails. Rani finds Raja and breathlessly convinces him that she is his love from his previous life. It’s a happy ending as Yash falls off a cliff. Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kiya (1998) Ah the good old days when Salman Khan impressed a whole generation by playing the guitar on the beach, and being shirtless. The film starred Arbaaz Khan as Kajol’s overtly protective brother, Vishal, who doesn’t want Salman’s overly cheerful Suraj near his affectionate and innocent sister, Muskaan (Kajol). He takes his job very seriously and uses medieval forms of torture, including letting Suraj be dragged by horses. Nevertheless, Suraj’s love overcomes all obstacles and passes all tests including a surprise cooking exam. The film had it all – a Bollywood slapstick comedy, with intense action scenes at the end. And how can you not have a Bollywood movie without a heroine randomly being kidnapped and paraded through the what? Pyaar Toh Hona Hi Tha (1998) Ajay Devgn and Kajol in Pyaar Toh Hona Hi Tha An attempted remake of French Kiss, Pyaar Toh Hona Hi Tha sees Ajay Devgn and Kajol, two strangers, falling in love, despite being on two very different missions. Ajay Devgn’s Shekhar is a thief (for good reason of course), and Kajol is Sanjana, a heartbroken woman who found out her boyfriend was cheating on her. Shekhar and Sanjana team up, with hilarious consequences. There’s the airport chase, a near-hostage situation, and basically just Kajol stumbling all over the place and being a disaster on two feet because her character Sanjana is supposed to be clumsy and clumsy. Dil Kya Kare (1998) Kajol called her role in this film someone with “shades of gray”. The film was oddly confusing – as Ajay Devgn and Kajol meet on a train amid ongoing riots. He saves her and as two strangers in a deadly scenario, they spend the night together (What?). She disappears the next morning, and several years later he discovers that his adopted daughter’s biological mother is Kajol. Unfortunately, he is married to Mahima Chaudhary. Boom. The film was terribly filmed, but honestly the over-emotion, gushing dialogue and an appearance by Chandrachur Singh make for a really fun watch. Who is looking for nuance here? And why? Karan Arjun Kajol to Karan Arjun Taking advantage of the magic between Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol, we have Karan Arjun, another reincarnation story, also featuring Salman Khan. Packed with iconic dialogue (“Mere Karan Arjun aayenge” for one) and thunderous songs like Jai Maa Kali (You can never forget Kajol dancing like possessed in a temple), Karan Arjun serves up the perfect 90s frenzy. There was all the gorgeous quirkiness of that era, as shown in this song, Jaati Hoon Main, something that even SRK and Kajol cringe at today. But hey, we all need a good laugh sometimes.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/bollywood/kajol-birthday-guilty-pleasure-gems-8071550/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos