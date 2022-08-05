‘The Flash’ with Ezra Miller still on track despite recent cast scandals: report





NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles! ‘The Flash,’ starring Ezra Miller as Barry Allen, continues to move forward despite recent scandals and the actor’s multiple arrests, according to a report. Per Variety, the CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery’s David Zaslav said he’s “very excited” for the next film, which has a June 2023 release date. “We’ve seen The Flash, Black Adam and Shazam 2,” Zaslav said. “We are very excited about them,” he added. “We’ve seen them. We think they’re great and we think we can make them even better.” Warner Bros. Discovery did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment. Miller has been at the center of controversy over the past few months. The actor has been arrested several times in Hawaii for disorderly conduct and assault. Miller was also accused of allegedly “grooming” 18-year-old activist Tokata Iron Eyes since she was 12 with “cult-controlling and psychologically manipulative behavior.” MOVIE BATGIRL KILLED BY WARNER BROS. DESPITE A COST NEARLY $100 MILLION Court papers filed by her parents in June showed the couple asked the court to file a restraining order against Miller, citing the 29-year-old as “physically and emotionally” abusive towards their daughter. The news “Flash” comes shortly after Warner Bros. canceled the franchise’s sister film “Batgirl.” A spokesperson for Warner Bros. confirmed that the DC Comics film was canceled as its budget reportedly increased to over $90 million amid COVID-19 delays and related shutdowns. “The decision not to release ‘Batgirl’ reflects the strategic shift in our leadership as it relates to the DC Universe and HBO Max,” a Warner Bros. spokesperson said. in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter. CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER Zaslav reportedly defended the company’s decision to cancel the sister film. “We weren’t going to release a movie until it was ready. We weren’t going to release a movie to make a quarter and we weren’t going to release a movie unless we believed in it,” said he declared. Leslie Grace, who was set to play Barbara Gordon in “Batgirl,” took to Instagram on Wednesday and shared a series of film stills and footage from the set of the nearly $100 million superhero flick, in beginning with the caption “Querida familia!” meaning “dear family!” in Spanish. “On the heels of recent news regarding our film Batgirl, I’m proud of the love, hard work and intention that all of our amazing actors and tireless crew put into this film over 7 months in Scotland,” said writes Grace. CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP She went on to say how truly “blessed” she felt to be working with an incredible team on the project, and added a special note to all “Batgirl” fans: “To all Batgirl fans – THANK YOU for love and belief, allowing me to take the cape and become, as Babs said it best, “my own fucking hero!”#Batgirl for life!” Fox News’ Stephanie Giang-Paunon contributed to this report.

