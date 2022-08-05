Bollywood roundup: Rashmika Mandanna, Alia Bhatt, Radhika Madan, and more…





Mumbai– “Darlings” director Jasmeen K. Reen has praised Alia Bhatt and said her relationship with the actress-producer is evolving as she progresses. “Darlings” director Jasmeen K. Reen has praised Alia Bhatt and said her relationship with the actress-producer is evolving as she progresses. “Darlings” stars Alia, Shefali Shah, Vijay Verma and Roshan Mathew. Jasmeet still remembers how it all started with just narration. She said: “It all started with a narration, I told the script, Alia liked it, read it too. Then after she agreed to play Badru, we started jamming. Before than we knew it, we were creative, the bond was transparent, respectful and most importantly – the relationship was based on trust. “Darlings” is a dark comedy that explores the lives of a mother-daughter duo trying to find their place in Mumbai in search of courage and love in exceptional circumstances while struggling against all odds. Seeing Alia playing the role of Badrunissa Shaikh was a dream come true as Jasmeet couldn’t imagine anyone else playing Badru. Jasmeeet said, “Alia is a director’s actress. She’s true to the movie and the character, nothing else matters. My working relationship with Alia evolved as we went along. When asked if she preferred Alia as an actress or a producer, Jasmeet replied, “Both. Alia the actor always, I have to say, Alia has the quality to encourage and reinforce the vision of a director. That, to me, makes a fabulous producer.

Radhika Madan’s ‘Kacchey Limbu’ to World Premiere at TIFF Mumbai– The coming-of-age drama “Kacchey Limbu” starring celebrities “Udaan” Rajat Barmecha and Radhika Madan will have its world premiere at the prestigious 47th Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF). The 10-day festival is scheduled to be held from September 8 to 18 this year. The film, directed by Shubham Yogi with dialogue written by Neeraj Pandey, celebrates the spirit of brotherly love and is a heartwarming drama. Commenting on the occasion, Neeraj, who wrote lyrics for movies like “Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi,” “Kaamyaab,” “Moothon,” and dialogues for “Tryst With Destiny,” said, “There was a specific requirement in his movie where he thought he could use my “writing” voice. “I said to Shubham (the director) let’s see what I can bring to the table. Luckily he was happy with what I brought to the table and later we improvised it. “Initially it was a short part but as we started playing on it and improvising it, that part got longer and it’s something that became a very important part of the film. Once people watch the movie, they will get to know it. Janhvi Kapoor and Urmila Matondkar have a unique connection to “Judaai” Mumbai– Actress Urmila Matondkar has shared a bond with actress Janhvi Kapoor, courtesy of her late mother Sridevi, on the dance-based reality show ‘DID Super Moms’. While all of the Super Moms did their best, it was Sadika Khan and her choreographer Vivek Chachere’s performance on “Sapna Jahan” that caught everyone’s attention. Their act on Sadika’s pregnancy journey left everyone mesmerized and emotional. The contestant’s performance reminded Urmila of the days when a pregnant Sridevi was filming for “Judaai”. Urmila said: “Sadika, I have to say that you presented the whole journey of your pregnancy beautifully in a very graceful way, but the real hero of this act was your daughter – Maera. “I think this act was only complete because of her presence. In fact, it’s the same thing I was talking about with Janhvi when I met her off set. I remember, when I was shooting with Sridevi Ji for one of the songs in our movie – ‘Judaai’, she was pregnant with Janhvi at that time. Urmila added, “We talked about having a connection even before he was born, and I have to say, it was a really heartwarming moment for us to reconnect about it. Similar to Sridevi Ji, you also danced with your daughter, and I wish your life to be filled with love and happiness in the future. “Judaai”, released in 1997, stars Anil Kapoor, Sridevi and Urmila Matondkar. A remake of the 1994 Telugu film “Subhalagnam”, the plot revolves around the misfortunes of a greedy wife Kajal, who, lured by wealth, convinces her husband to marry a second time. It became the eighth highest-grossing Indian film of 1997. (IANS)

