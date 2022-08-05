Ezra Miller’s ‘The Flash’ will be released despite the actor’s scandals

Warner Bros. has an issue with Ezra Miller, but it doesn’t seem like it will have an impact the flash.

The studio has been silent for months as Miller, who plays Barry Allen (aka The Flash), makes headlines for some very disturbing behavior. but that changed on Thursday. During the company’s second quarter earnings call, the new CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery’s David Zaslav has touted next year’s blockbuster.

“We saw the flash, black adam and Shazam 2“, said Zaslav, according to Variety. “We’re very excited about them. We’ve seen them. We think they’re great and we think we can make them even better.”

Zaslav also defended the decision to kill the Leslie Grace headed bat girl in a breathtaking gesture: “We’re not going to launch a film until it’s ready. We’re not going to release a movie to make a quarter of it, and we’re not going to release a movie unless we believe it. “

The news came hours after Miller was re-reported by The insider: “Ezra Miller’s unraveling: Friends concerned as the Glow The actor travels the United States in a bulletproof vest and faces allegations that he leads a cult in Iceland.”

Miller faces more grooming allegations in the lengthy article. During their two-month stay in Reykjavk in 2020, there were rumors that the star, who is non-binary and uses “them/them” pronouns, was leading a cult. A young woman from Iceland, who was 18 at the time, spoke to Initiated about her consensual sexual relationship with Miller at the time.

“At one point they would look me in the eye and say, ‘I love you,’ and become this really beautiful, kind person,” she said. And the next minute they were “telling me that I was disgusting… There was a lot of emotional abuse.”

The woman claimed Miller loved her “perfect” belly by “talking to it, looking at it, hugging it.” The benefits of a wallflower star was supposedly interested in her reproductive abilities. She claimed they encouraged her to cut her friends and family.

A spokesperson for Miller did not respond to multiple requests for comment from Yahoo Entertainment.

Miller’s erratic behavior first came into public view in 2020 when they were filmed choking a young woman in Iceland. As 2022 begins, the disturbing headlines have only intensified. A woman called the German police on the actor for harassment. A month later, Miller was arrested for disorderly conduct and harassment in Hawaii. Miller was arrested again in Hawaii in April for second-degree assault after he allegedly threw a chair at a woman.

A couple in Hilo issued a restraining order against Miller, claiming the actor stormed into their bedroom yelling, “I’m going to bury you and your bitch wife.” They eventually dropped their petition, but it was the first of several restraining orders to come.

In June, the parents of 18-year-old activist Tokata Iron Eye filed a protective order against Miller accusing them of physically and emotionally abusing their daughter. Tokata’s mother claimed the star brainwashed and nursed her child from age 12. Tokata is somewhere with Miller and has denied her parents’ claims in various media exchanges.

A mother and her 12-year-old child in Massachusetts also obtained a protective order against Miller. The actor is said to have “uncomfortably hugged” the young boy and “touched his hips”. They allegedly yelled at the mother and asked her if she wanted to drink their blood.

rolling stone reported that Miller was hosting a mother and her three young children, ages one to five, at their Vermont farm where weeds and guns were rampant. The one-year-old reportedly found a loose ball and put it in her mouth.

the flash is slated for release in June 2023.

