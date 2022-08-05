Kylie Brakeman Reviews Hollywood Hypocrisies Ridiculed | Edinburgh Festival 2022





Linda Hollywood is an old school actress turned agent and she’s going to give a masterclass on how to make it in the industry. First step: moving to Los Angeles. Second step ? To be born rich. American comedian Kylie Brakeman has made the most of the pandemic restrictions, gaining huge social media following with her video sketches of well-watched character Linda Hollywood, among them. This fast-talking character embodies a trope we see quite regularly in popular culture from Joey Tribbianis, the chain-smoking agent Estelle in Friends to Toast of Tinseltowns taxi-driving LA guide. On stage, there is an opportunity to go deeper. We find out that Linda has created a public relations nightmare for herself after making a sexist joke during an interview. Will she double down on her comments or will there be a revelation about the treatment of women in Hollywood? There are a few amusing lines that ridicule a certain era of thinness in the businesswoman, as she oscillates between schmoozing and brutal honesty. And Brakeman shines a light on the film industry’s hypocrisies with pleasantly absurd twists. All-in Kylie Brakeman. Photograph: Murdo MacLeod/The Guardian Linda has help filling in the hour. We meet two of his clients: Eva Lil Something Something, who claims to be an outspoken sex counselor but can’t help but resort to understatement; and the six-year-old divorcee who puts a childhood twist on Joan Rivers’ stand-up. Fans of Brakemans online videos will recognize the latter, and eagle-eyed ones will spot snippets of other characters, such as the acting professor who’s kind of piloting him at this point, woven through the spectacle. Sadly, Brakeman’s excellent spoof of a screenwriter on a date wasn’t staged this time around. A few characters are a small note, and there could be more differentiation between some of the performances. But Brakeman is still energetic and his confidence ensures that a courtroom job that anyone thinks could have been difficult is executed to perfection. And a Doritos commercial audition is a hilarious highlight, thanks to her all-in performance. It’s a fun hour, culminating in tension-building physical comedy as Linda is forced to come to terms with her past.

