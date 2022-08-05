Warner Bros Discovery Chiefs Talk Batgirl, Theatrical Value, 2023 Launch of Integrated SVoD Service | New

Warner Bros Discovery CEO David Zaslav this week addressed the shocking decision to suspend bat girl as it described a shift in strategy from direct-to-streaming, extolled the virtues of theatrical distribution, and said its executives were focused on ramping up DC Entertainment.

Speaking on a Thursday August 4 webcast after the company reported its first profits since the merger closed in April, Zaslav and his management team warned they would not be drawn into spending wars. of content, although they are willing to spend on quality content.

They too emphasized the importance of building a scalable streaming business. That much, Warner Bros. Discovery will begin the global rollout of an integrated platform combining HBO Max and Discovery+ from the US in summer 2023.

The service will come to 39 Latin American markets later in 2023, 20 European markets in early 2024, and expand to Asia-Pacific later that year. It is expected to break even in the US by 2024 and the global subscription goal is 130 million by 2025. The company will expand to an ad-supported tier.

Batgirl aside, focus on better DC content

Asked by an analyst to answer DC Entertainments end bat girlnoted Zaslav, [This] idea of ​​expensive movies going to streaming, we can’t find an economic justification for it, we can’t find any economic value to it, and we’re making a strategic shift. His comments essentially drew a line under Jason Kilar’s brief but controversial regime, when the former WarnerMedia chief lit straight-to-streaming titles like bat girl and famously blindsided Hollywood with its day-and-date exit strategy for Project Popcorn in pandemic-hit 2021.

Optimistic for the cinema and its value throughout the distribution chain as well as the quality of films as a worldwide success of 770 million dollars The Batman at Warner Bros, where Mike De Luca and Pamela Abdy lead the filmmaking group, the CEO said there would be an element of experimentation with shorter windows in some cases.

On DC Entertainment, the comic book brand that lags far behind Disney-owned rival Marvel Studios in terms of box office and critical reception, Zaslav said a 10-year plan is being implemented. to improve quality and strengthen the stable. . We believe we can build a much stronger, long-term sustainable growth business out of DC, he said, noting the upcoming 2022 releases. Black Adam, Shazam 2 and exit 2023 The Glow. Were going to focus on quality.

He also hailed HBO Max as an extraordinary asset, adding that the company would spend significantly more on the crown jewel of HBO and HBO Max in 2022 and 2023 than it did in 2021 and praising chief content officer Casey Bloys. . He expressed hope that the executive would stick around beyond his recently renewed five-year contract.

A report this week speculated that there would be heavy layoffs at the streamer as Warner Bros. Discovery seeks to make some $3 billion in cuts. Coming in the third quarter (later in August) is game of thrones prequel House of Dragonswhich should be one of the television highlights of the year.

JB Perrette, CEO and President of Global Streaming and Gaming, spoke about the focus on profitability, echoing a sentiment among the investment community in light of slowing subscriber growth at companies like the pioneer Netflix streaming.

finance

Discoveries from Warner Bros. Pro forma revenue was $9.83 billion for the quarter after a 1% decline, but there was a net loss of $3.4 billion due in part to $2 billion in asset depreciation intangibles, $983 million in merger costs and over $1 billion in restructuring costs. Studio revenue rose 4% to $2.79 billion. Adjusted EBITDA was $1.66 billion.

Direct-to-consumer (DTC) subscribers reached 92.1 million worldwide after a gain of 1.7 million from the first quarter, adjusted for the newly merged company’s new DTC subscriber definition which excludes 10 million non-primary Discovery subscribers and non-activated AT&T mobility subscribers of subscriber Q1 count.

DTC revenue rose 4% to $2.23 billion for the quarter while studio revenue climbed 4% to $2.79 billion.

Cash provided by Warner Bros Discovery’s operating activities increased to just over $1 billion and reported free cash flow increased to $78 million. The company ended the quarter with $3.89 billion in cash and gross debt of $53 billion.