Bollywood star Genelia DSouza has been told her movie career is over if she marries Riteish Deshmukh





If you are a movie buff, you will know that certain movies have their distinct fan base. One of these films is the star of Imran Khan Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Nareleased in theaters in 2008.

netflix The movie was such a hit with fans that people are still talking about it today, which is pretty much why. why an actor like Imran Khan is still missing in Bollywood.

BCCL Now, alongside Imran, the other star who made the film such a great experience was Bollywood actress Genelia D’Souza.

Instagram/Genelia D’Souza Genelia has acted in many films through Bollywood and the South, before marrying his love Riteish Deshmukhwhom she had met on the set of her first film Tujhe Meri Kasam. The two married in 2012, with Genelia taking a break from the industry for a while. Now the actress is making a comeback with her upcoming Marathi film By. The film will be Riteish’s first film and will be his first film in Marathi.

Instagram/Genelia D’Souza However, did you know that Genelia was told by people that her Bollywood career would be over? Honestly, when I got married I was very clear that I wanted to spend time with my family. I had worked so much before that maybe people hadn’t seen me much in Hindi cinema but in Southern cinema I was literally working 365 days a year so I felt like I needed this kind of break. I wanted to put my family first and then I had babies, one after the other, so it was my time with my family, what I wanted and I’m happy to be in this era of the film where all that doesn’t matter anymore. When I was getting married, I had people say to me, “Oh you’re getting married, for a girl, your career is over”. I heard everything but I was clear that it wouldn’t stop me from getting married because I wanted to. I think but now I see a very positive change in the industry, where content is evolving. There’s a lot of work that artists and actors get that isn’t star-directed or monotonous. There’s a lot to do today as actors, she says. Genelia, who has two sons – Rahyl and Riaan – with Riteish, will also find him in the film Mister Mom. Source: Hindustan time

