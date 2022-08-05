Diego Bertie: Popular Peruvian actor and singer dies after falling from a building in Lima





1 hour image sources, Diego Bertie Legend, Bertie planned to start a concert season. The popular Peruvian singer and actor Diego Bertie, 54, died on Friday after falling from the building where he lived in Lima, as confirmed by the authorities. Bertie was treated at Casimiro Ulloa Hospital in Lima at 4:10 a.m., the institution reported, after firefighters transferred him from his residence in the Miraflores sector. “We found him between a vehicle and the garage wall with multiple fractures in both legs,” said Mario Casaretto, general commander of the fire department. According to Casaretto, the condominium’s doorman called the emergency department after hearing the impact of the actor’s fall. Carlos Sánchez de La Puente, manager of the artist, indicated that “out of respect for the family and the closest friends of the artist”, he would not give more details on the death. image sources, Diego Bertie Legend, Diego Bertie began a long singing career with a college rock band in the late 1980s in Peru. prolific career Bertie began a long career as singer with a college rock band in the late 80s in Peru. From the 1990s, the artist joined the world of television and starred in soap operas such as “Leonela, dying of love”, written by Cuban screenwriter Delia Fiallo and broadcast in 1997, and “Lovers of the full moon” (2000-2001). ) and “La Ex” (2006), in which he co-starred with Venezuelan actress Ruddy Rodríguez. He had recently taken up music and was planning to start a season of rock concerts under the title “Good times“, with performances every Thursday in August. Bertie, who had a 23-year-old daughter, also had a long theatrical and film career which was rewarded with international awards in Latin America. Per’s Ministry of Culture regretted the sad departure of the actor. “We deeply regret the death of actor and singer Diego Bertie, recognized for his work in film, television and theatre. From the Ministry of Culture, we express our sincere condolences to his family and friends.” Her relationship with Jaime Bayly image sources, Getty Images Legend, Bartie confirmed he had a relationship with controversial writer and presenter Jaime Bayly, whom he assured he did not have fond memories of. In late May, Diego Bertie confessed for the first time in an interview with journalist Magaly Medina that he was gay, a rumor that had haunted him for decades. The actor said he was “a free, happy, roleless person” and that his daughter had known he was gay since she was 6. Bertie also confirmed that had a relationship with controversial writer and presenter Jaime Baylyof which he assured not to keep good memories. “We had a short, failed relationship. It wasn’t a relevant relationship. The relevant thing was what he did with me. He wrote books, ventilate my privacy, He exhibited things that I had the right to exhibit when I wanted and when I wanted. He exposed me and violated my family, my daughter, my life, my career and he hurt me a lot,” the actor said. And it is that in 1994 Jaime Bayly publishes the novel “Don’t tell anyone, which would give it fame throughout Latin America and Spain, and whose protagonist – a young upper-class Peruvian – has a relationship with an actor. As soon as the novel was published, the media began to speculate that the actor’s character was based on Diego Bartie, which he didn’t confirm until last May. Remember that you can receive notifications from BBC World. Download the new version of our application and activate it to not miss our best content.

