Happy birthday Kajol: Bollywood wishes ‘timeless beauty’ as she turns 48 today — Transcontinental Times

INDIA: Happy birthday to Bollywood superstar Kajol as she is one year older and wiser. The ‘timeless beauty’ gave unlimited hits in Bollywood and continued to entertain his fans for decades. The show stealer made her debut in the Hindi film industry with the movie Bekhudi in 1992.

On the special occasion of her birthday, many Bollywood celebrities including her husband Ajay Devgn wished her well. Here’s how hubby Devgn wished his wife love on Twitter by sharing a cheesy video.

His close friend from Bollywood Madhouri saidtook to her Instagram and wrote, “Happy Birthday Talent Central. May you continue to entertain us with your terrific performances while still being so real. Much love to you.

Tanishaa Mukerji, meanwhile, shared a photo of the actor and wished him a happy birthday. Bollywood Diva Kareena Kapoor shared a photo of Kajol from her movie Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge, wished her by writing, “Happy birthday to the adorable tons of love from Kajol forever.”

Kajol is a Bollywood idol; whether it’s her on-screen or real-time presence, she’s an “entertainment powerhouse.” Actor and producer Anushka Sharma also wished her on her Instagram story writing, “Happy Birthday Kajol, always wishing you love and light.”

On the other hand, Ajay Devgn’s co-actor Rakulpreet wished Kajol by sharing his picture: “Happy Birthday Kajol Madame, may your contagious energy continue to flow forever!! Lots of love and a fantastic year.

Kajol’s on-screen chemistry with Shah Rukh Khan is an all-time favorite, especially in the role of Anjali Sharma for the movie Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. Fans go weak in the knees every time the actor laughs his heart out.

