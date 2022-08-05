First Fridays, Muletown School of Music

Take a break from a busy week, which included an election and back to school, with a festive First Friday, live music, comedy and more.

1. First Fridays

After the first week back to school, I’m sure many local families could enjoy a fun night to start their weekend.

The August edition of First Fridays will be back this weekend. The ever-popular monthly rally always draws large crowds to the downtown Columbia neighborhood.

As always, many downtown stores will be open late and offering special sales. Dine at local restaurants, food trucks, shop among vendors, and enjoy plenty of live entertainment.

The First Fridays main events will run from 5-8 p.m. Friday.

Shop :Boho Butterfly boutique gives owner Pamela Batovsky a second chance

‘They are loved’:Families are back in swing on the first day of school in Maury County

2. Makky Kaylor Puckett Launch Party

“The Swanky South” singer-songwriter Makky Kaylor returns to Puckett’s this Saturday for a special concert in his hometown, which will include a special announcement.

The announcement is being kept under wraps, but Kaylor says it will be worth the wait, and he’s especially proud that it’s being revealed at Puckett’s, where he’s been a regular player over the years. It’s also where Kaylor recorded her live album, ‘Live from The Swanky South’, released last year.

“Puckett’s has been kind of a home base for us,” Kaylor said. “We’ve played there so many times and we love it, although every scene I’ve had the chance to play in this city is special to me.”

The show, which begins at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, is free, although reserved seats have already sold out. However, walk-in seating will still be available.

3. A night of country music and comedy at the Senior Center

It will be a night of laughs and live music at the Maury County Senior Citizen Center this weekend.

The senior center, 1020 Maury County Park Drive, will host “A Night of Country Music and Comedy” beginning at 6 p.m. Saturday.

The lineup for the event will include “Hee Haw’s” LuLu Roman, Logan Blade, Ray Cooper, Murphy Ridge and Eric Street.

Tickets are $18 at the door, with proceeds going to the senior center, as well as Alzheimer’s Tennessee.

4. School of Music Back-to-School Open House

Now that class is back, MuletownSchool of Music invites families with kids who have a talent for music to its new location this weekend.

The School of Music, 1409 Hatcher Lane, will hold a special Back to School Open Day from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday.

The event will be an opportunity for guests to learn about the school’s programming, which includes guitar, piano, violin and ukulele lessons.

There will also be discounts for everyone who registers for classes during the open day.

5. More live entertainment

Dillon Carmichaelin the same way The Reeves Brothers, will perform at the Mulehouse, 812 S. High St., beginning at 7 p.m. Friday. Tickets are $18 and are available at www.TheMulehouse.com.

fast mario will perform at Vintage Winery, 616 N. Main St., beginning at 7 p.m. Friday.

The solar bodies will perform at Asgard Brewing Co. & Taproom, 104 E. 5th St., beginning at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Shlomo Franklin will perform at Bad Idea Brewing, 307 W. 11th St. in the Columbia Arts Building, beginning at 6 p.m. Friday.

Cochise County will perform at Tuck’s, 102 Depot St., beginning at 8 p.m. Friday.

stranger than fiction will perform at Fozzy’s Bar and Grill, 150 Stephen P. Yokich Parkway in Spring Hill, beginning at 8 p.m. Friday.

beyond the grove will perform at Bad Idea Brewing beginning at 6 p.m. Saturday.

Real Deal Group will perform at the Rebel Bar and Grill, 307 Riverside Drive, beginning at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

classic vinyl will perform at Elk’s Lodge, 1208 WKRM Lane, beginning at 7 p.m. Saturday.

Red Mercury will perform at Boondox, 3543 Highway 431, beginning at 8 p.m. Saturday.

stevierock will perform at the Rebel Bar and Grill beginning at 4 p.m. Sunday.

Jay Powell covers events and entertainment for The Daily Herald. Contact him at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter @JayPowellCDH.