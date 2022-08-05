Chapman retains No. 4 spot in Hollywood Reporters ranking of top film schools





Chapman University’s Dodge College of Film and Media Arts is cementing its hold on an influential position among the nation’s top film schools, according to the latest national rankings. Dodge College earned 4th position in the prestigious Hollywood Reporters 2022 ranking of America’s top film schools, released Wednesday, August 3. After cracking the top 5 a year ago, the Chapman program has held steady this time. I am delighted with our ranking, says Dodge Dean Stephen Galloway. This means that we have been in the Top 4 film schools for two consecutive years, both at The Hollywood Reporter and The Wrap. It is an incredible testimony to the tireless work of our faculty, staff and students. The legacy film programs of the American Film Institute, New York University and the University of Southern California are the only ones ranked ahead of Chapman, who is also No. 4 in The Wrap’s latest national ranking. In its annual feature on the best college film programs, The Hollywood Reporter praised Chapman’s leadership in helping students navigate the changing terrain of the entertainment industry. The story cited Chapman’s investment in a state-of-the-art LED wall that helps students work in virtual production. Draw names like [film producer] Lorenzo di Bonaventura to teach classes, while adding high-end technology like a fleet of RED Komodo cameras, Dodge College continues to impress, the journalist said in his article. It also offers production students grants of up to $15,000 for theses. The reporter also pointed to the quality of Chapman film alumni such as Matt and Ross Duffer 07 (Stranger Things), Justin Simien 05 (Dear White People) and Carlos Lopez Estrada 12 (Raya and the Last Dragon).

