John Lennon’s scathing letter to Sir Paul McCartney up for sale | Entertainment





A scathing letter from John Lennon to Sir Paul McCartney is up for auction. The late Beatles legend – who was shot in 1980 – wrote to his former bandmate days after the ‘Live and Let Die’ hitmaker gave an interview criticizing him and the Beatles to the now-defunct music magazine Melody Maker in November 1971, and it’s now expected to fetch at least $30,000 when Gotta Have Rock and Roll auctions it off, TMZ reports. The typed letter – a copy of which was sent to Melody Maker editor Richard Williams, who granted John’s request to publish it – sees John telling Paul that he is ungrateful for the money he hosts the Beatles and even accused his musician of threatening their former bandmate Ringo Starr and his wife Maureen. He said in part: It’s all very well to play simple, honest old man Paul in the Melody Maker, but you know very well that we can’t just sign a piece of paper. You say John won’t. I will if you indemnify us against the IRS! As I/we have said many times, I’ll meet you whenever you want. JUST MAKE YOUR DECISION You said under no circumstances would you sell us out, and if we didn’t do what you wanted, you would sue us again and Ringo and George would break you John, etc., etc. I was pretty direct with you that day, and you tried to take me down with your emotional logic. If you’re not the aggressor (as you claim), who the hell sued us and fucked us in public? … Who’s the guy threatening to end Ringo and Maureen, who called me on the phone two weeks ago? Who said he would have us at all costs? Like I said before, have you ever thought you might be wrong about something? Elsewhere in the three-page letter, the ‘Jealous Guy’ hitmaker urged Paul to meet with him without lawyers present, berated him for his indecisiveness over the band’s split, which had happened over a year before the note was written, and took issue with his estranged friend’s criticism of his song ‘Imagine’. The note ended with a postscript in which John referenced Paul mentioning leaving their wives, Linda McCartney and Yoko Ono, out of the argument. He wrote, “What really intrigued us was asking to meet WITHOUT LINDA AND YOKO. I know you guys are camp! But let’s not go too far! am JOHNANDYOKO.”

