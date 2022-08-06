Upcoming Rashmika Mandanna Movies 2022 & 2023: Release Date, Star Cast & More

Pushpa: The Rise Famous Pan India actress Rashmika Mandanna started her acting career in the 2016 sandalwood film Kirik Party, in which her role as Saanvi Joseph received critical acclaim. She also won the SIIMA award for her role in the Best Debut Actress-Kannada category.

Rashmika was born in April 1996 (25 years old) in Virajpet, Kodagu, Karnataka. She graduated from MS Ramaiah College of Arts, Science, and Commerce, Bangalore, Karnataka.

After debuting in the highest-grossing Kannada film of the year in 2016, the actress appeared next year in two Anjani Putra films in which she starred alongside late actor Puneeth Rajkumar and the Suni Chamak’s romantic comedy, in the latter, she got her first nomination in Filmfare awards the south.

Rashmika rose to huge fame among southern moviegoers thanks to the 2018 commercially successful Tollywood rom-com film Geetha Govindham in which she shared screen space with Telugu superstar Vijay Deverakonda.

During a very short film career, the actress starred in many hit films Kirik Party, Chalo, Anjani Putra, Geetha Govidham, Yajamana, Sarileru Neekevvaru, Bheeshma, Pogaru and Pushpa.

His two films Pushpa: The Rise and Sarileru Neekevaru currently occupy the fourth and sixth places respectively in the list of highest grossing films in Telugu. She made her Kollywood debut in 2021 with action drama Sulthan starring Karthi.

Having appeared in every major cinema in South India in just six years of her film career, the actress is now set to mark her Hindi cinema debut in the spy thriller Shantanu Bagchi Mission Majnu.

Not only that, but the actress has two more Hindi movies in her kitty here, we share with you her upcoming movies with release date, star cast, budget and more.

Rashmika Mandana Upcoming Movies 2022 and 2023

1- Mission Majnu

After Aaadavallu Meeku, Johaarlu Rashmika will make his Bollywood debut with the spy thriller Mission Majnu. He is supported by Ronnie Screwvala, Amar Butala and Garima Mehta under the RSVP banner and Guilty By Association Media LLP.

The film is said to be in its final stage of filming, it was previously scheduled to be released in theaters on May 13, 2022, the makers later pushed the release date back to June 10, 2022 but was again delayed, and the new release date is expected to be released. soon. Production house RSVP announced the release date via their official SM handles.

She will star alongside Sidharth Malhotra, fellow actors Parmeet Sethi, Sharib Hashmi, Zakir Hussain and Kumud Mishra in key roles.

2- Goodbye

Goodbye will mark her second Hindi film after Mission Majnu. In Vikas Bahl’s directorial film, Rashmika will be seen sharing screen space with senior Bachchan aka Amitabh Bachchan. Supported by Ekta Kapoor and Shivashish Sarkar, it is made under the Balaji Motion Pictures and Reliance Entertainment banner.

Goodbye hit theaters in April 2021 and is set to hit theaters on October 7, 2022. Neena Gupta, Sahil Mehta, Shivin Narang are also roped in for the film.

Only and only smiles of gratitude and love! @amitabhbachchan pic.twitter.com/aNW2gEVO7t — Rashmika Mandanna (@iamRashmika) March 31, 2022

3- Pushpa: the rule

The actress will next be seen in the sequel to her 2021 pan-Indian hit movie Pushpa: The Rise’s part 2. The movie is titled Pushpa: The Rule. According to the recent reports, the movie will be released in April 2022 and the makers plan to wrap up filming in 100 days, so Part 2 is expected to wrap in July this year.

Rashmika will be playing the character of Srivalli from the previous part and Allu Arjun as Pushpa.

Directed by Sukumar, it will be made under the Mythri Movie Makers and Mutthamshetty Media banner. Fahad Faasil will play the main role of the antagonist. Although the makers have yet to confirm, Pushpa Part 2 is said to hit theaters in December 2022.

4- Animals

Rashmika Mandana replaces Parineeti Chopra in Ranbir Kapoor’s upcoming action movie Animal, officially confirmed now:

5- Untitled SK21 Movie

Although the makers have yet to confirm, according to the multiple media reports, Rashmika will next share the screen with Kollywood star Sivakarthikeyan. Although the film was released in February 2022, details about the lead actress are still under wraps.

It would be a bilingual film, directed by Anudeep. It hasn’t been titled yet, it’s been tentatively titled SK21. Reports say S. Thaman is on board for the Sivakarthikeyan’s 21st film.

6-Varisu

On her 26th birthday, it is officially confirmed that she will star alongside Thalapathy Vijay in Vamshi Paidipally’s upcoming Varisu, it will be produced by Dil Raju and Sirish under the Siri Venkateswara Creations banner. Apparently, the first program of the film has been concluded. Released in theaters in January 2023.