Entertainment
She-Hulk actor reacts to Mark Ruffalo replacing Edward Norton: “You’ve changed”
As big as Iron Man was, fans often forget howThe Incredible Hulk was also in production at the same time. Sadly, this movie didn’t quite hit the mark as Robert Downey Jr.’s debut did. In fact, it wasn’t long before tragedy struck, leading Edward Norton to officially step down as Bruce. Banner.
By the time Theavengers came, the world had an entirely different actor behind Hulk’s rage: Mark Ruffalo. He’s now become the person synonymous with the big green hero, and Norton has been all but forgotten in the Marvel sphere.
The next She-Hulk: Lawyer The series on Disney+ will be the next time audiences see Bruce in action. It will also feature the return of another character not seen since 2008: Tim Roths Abomination, not to mention his brief appearance in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.
Thanks to interviews and set photos, fans know Roths’ character will be interacting with Ruffalos Hulk for the first time. Now, the actor has spoken publicly about finally getting down to business with Bruce Banner, who looks different.
Tim Roths first time with Ruffalo
In an interview with Forbes, She-Hulk Actor Tim Roth has spoken about returning to the role and working with Mark Ruffalo for the first time.
Roth recalled how his time on The Incredible Hulk was quite unusual and that trying to bring this kind of world to life was good and crazy:
Yes, because it’s as real as it gets now. When we did it initially, it was quite unusual. That was before Iron Man, and those Robert Downey Jr. and Jon Favreau changed everything. To me, what we were doing felt like a big-budget independent film. There was a bit of that going on. Trying to bring that kind of world to life was good and crazy. Again, this was one of the ones I made for my kids because I thought they would have fun in school as they were much younger. When I got back, I didn’t know what to expect. Once I started spinning on it, I didn’t know how to go about it, and it was a little disconcerting.
Roth was quick to compliment Tatiana Maslany, saying she It’s incredible [and] pretty good overall:
Tatiana Maslany is amazing, and She-Hulk is comedy, and she’s damn good at comedy but, to be honest, she’s pretty good at everything. When Mark Ruffalo showed up to do his stuff that I was involved in and saw the two of them interacting, that was a moment for me, and I was like, ‘Oh, this is what we do. Oh, okay,’ and then I knew what to do. Basically, on the first segment I was in, I got serious instructions from them that we do our business there, and then it was all recreational. It was very fun.
Ruffalo isn’t Roth’s first Hulk, as he worked with Edward Norton in the 2008 film The Incredible Hulkleading Roth to tell Ruffalo“‘You have changed'”when they should sit together She-Hulk.Both had good dynamics on set, however, as they would hanging out and having fun between takes:
Yeah, I was like, ‘You’ve changed.’ (Laughs) It’s quite funny. We used to hang out and have fun between takes, and we had a great time. I respect Mark a lot as an actor, so even in those weird and wonderful circumstances, that one was a treasure.
More The Incredible Hulk stars to come?
When it was announced that Tim Roth would return as Abomination, fans were thrilled. It was one of the first real connections to Edward Norton’s 2008 film, which is often overlooked in the grand scheme of the MCU.
So, with Roth returning, could other actors follow suit? For example, one of the biggest threads in the MCU is how Tim Blake Nelsons Samuel Stern was actively transforming into a big bad named The Leader.
Another big character the MCU needs to bring back is Banners’ love interest Liv Tylers Betty Ross. Maybe if that world war hulk movie eventually happens, Marvel Studios will have the opportunity to bring them both back into the game.
She-Hulk debuts on Disney+ on Thursday, August 18.
