Entertainment
Here are the most followed Bollywood actresses on Instagram
Bollywood actresses not only entertain audiences in movies and on screen but also keep their fans updated on social media about their personal and professional lives. They cemented their position in cinemas and connected with their fans through movies. With the introduction of Instagram photo sharing app, leading ladies are also enjoying the love and adoration of fans on social media. Take a look at the list of most followed Bollywood actresses on Instagram.
Priyanka Chopra – 80.9M
Topping the list is none other than global star Priyanka Chopra with 80.9 million followers. She is the most followed woman or woman in India. The Miss World 2000 pageant is the most watched Bollywood celebrity in the world. She also ranks among the most followed actresses in India.
Shraddha Kapoor – 73.8M
Shraddha Kapoor is the second most followed Bollywood actress after Priyanka Chopra. The talented young actress of this generation has 73.8 million followers on Instagram. She previews her photo shoot and shares videos of her publicity projects. Her Instagram bio reads living the dream and she is making it happen.
Alia Bhatt – 68.4M
Alia Bhatt is third on the list with 68.4 million Instagram followers. The actor and producer gives insight into his personal life and gives an update on his professional projects. She is the most followed person who does not have Indian nationality but lives in India. Her insta bio currently reads dreaming.
Deepika Padukone – 68.2M
Deepika Padukone has a fascinating Instagram feed that she keeps revising and rebuilding time and time again. She engages 68.2 million followers with her intriguing content. She is an avid social media user and often posts original videos of herself. She creates Instagram reels like no other and her short videos are just fantastic. DP has also started sharing her favorite wardrobe picks in her edition titled Counseling Assist.
Katrina Kaif – 66.1M
Katrina Kaif enjoys a massive following of 66.1 million followers. She is delighting fans with her stunning photos and snaps from her luxury travels on Instagram. She also shares cute photos with her husband Vicky Kaushal while posting about his film projects.
