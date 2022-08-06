Pat Rosson, young actor in The Andy Griffith Show and The Young Marrieds, dies at 69





Pat Rosson, a son and grandson of cinematographers who appeared on The Andy Griffith Show, The twilight zone and the soap opera Honeymooners as a child actor in the 1960s, died. He was 69 years old. Rosson died April 28 of a heart attack in Los Angeles, his daughter, Maria Delilah Rosson, said. The Hollywood Reporter. More from The Hollywood Reporter On Runaway Kid, which premiered in November 1960 as the sixth episode of CBS The Andy Griffith ShowRosson played George Tex Foley, whose circumstances teach Opie (Ron Howard) a lesson in trust and keeping promises. A month later he appeared on CBS The twilight zone on the season two episode The Night of the Meek, which featured Art Carney as an unlucky department store Santa Claus. On ABC Honeymooners from 1965 to 1966, Rosson portrayed Jerry Karr, a youngster in the midst of a custody battle between his biological mother, Susan Garrett (Peggy McCay), and his adoptive mother, actress Lena Gilroy (Norma Connolly). Rosson was born in Los Angeles on July 20, 1952. His late younger brother, Eddie Rosson (It’s a crazy crazy crazy crazy world, Camp Runamuk), was also a child actor. Their father, Edward Rosson, was a cinematographer on white lightning (1973) and Love at first bite (1979), and their mother, Lili Rossonwas an actress who had small roles in from north to northwest, Some came running and The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet. Their grandfather, Harold Rosson, was the five-time Oscar-nominated cinematographer known for his work on The Wizard of Oz (1939) and sing in the rain (1952). Pat Rosson with another child actor and Art Carney in the 1960 Twilight Zone episode The Night of the Meek Pat Rosson also teamed up with Frank Sinatra (and a bunch of other kids) to High Hopes belt on TV in 1959 and appeared with his godfather, actor Paul Picerni, on The Incorruptibles in 1962. The story continues He was also on Dennis threatens her, Ben Casey, My three sons, Hazelnut and The Munsters (with a walkie-talkie in the 1965 episode If a Martian Answers, Hangs Up) and in the movies The Wonderful World of the Brothers Grimm (1962) and johnny cool (1963). He then attended Notre Dame High School in Sherman Oaks and worked in real estate. In addition to his daughter, survivors include his wife, Ruth; sister Christa; nephews Troy and Tobey; and his niece Sophie. The best of The Hollywood Reporter Click here to read the full article.

