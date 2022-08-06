Connect with us

Entertainment

Suniel Shetty joins the league of LinkedIn influencers: ‘..At 61, my life has only just begun. View post here

Published

19 seconds ago

on

By

 


Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty, also well known as an entrepreneur, made his foray into the world of LinkedIn influencers on Friday. Announcing his LinkedIn debut as he joined the League of LinkedIn InfluencersShetty expressed her deep gratitude and shared that at the age of 61, her life was just beginning.

Suniel Shetty, in his first LinkedIn post, said that at 61, I truly believe my life is just beginning,” adding that I am doing some interesting on-screen projects. I am literally in the best shape of my life, mentally and physically.” He shared, my family and I are privileged to be able to make a significant impact on the lives of children in need through the Vipla Foundation (formerly known as Save The Children India) . “Furthermore, noting that on the work front, the past decade has given me the opportunity to associate with and learn from some of the brightest young minds.”

Shetty described her life in more detail on the LinkedIn post, Serendipity has played such a big part in my life; which started helping dad in his restaurant, gave me the discipline, courage and drive that I’ve been able to put into everything I’ve done since.”

Interestingly, he took note of his life as an entrepreneur and shared, through my journey as an #entrepreneur in hospitality, retail and real estate, and as an actor and then a producer, or my journey as an #investor, what I learned from my hero, my father, has always remained my North Star in everything I’ve done – Discipline + sincerity + hard work = happiness and success.”

Writing about the many young entrepreneurs today, Shetty noted, the past few years have been especially exciting, with the opportunity to be part of amazing #content #d2c #healthtech #emobility #sports startups. What amazed me was the sheer boldness that so many young entrepreneurs are bringing to the table today, a huge shift from how things were when I started. Over 40 years as an entrepreneur has resulted in an exponential learning curve.”

Shetty added that showing up every day like it was my first job may have helped me stay in tune with this ever-changing landscape. While conventional success is often the yardstick by which we judge businesses and ideas, the truth is that failure has taught me so much more. And I’ve always worn those experiences too, like a badge of honor! I decided to connect to LinkedIn to use it as a smart space to foster smart ideas and become a catalyst for positive change. I look forward to engaging in interesting conversations with you!”

The Bollywood actor signed his first post by tagging the LinkedInInfluencer hashtag, Thanks, and I can’t wait to see what #LinkedIn has in store for me. #LinkedInInfluencer.”

Catch all the trade news, market news, breaking news and latest updates on Live Mint. Download the Mint News app to get daily market updates.

More less

To subscribe to Mint Bulletins

* Enter a valid email

* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.livemint.com/news/india/suniel-shetty-joins-the-league-of-linkedin-influencers-says-at-61-my-life-has-just-begun-see-post-here-11659706663077.html

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: