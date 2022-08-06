Suniel Shetty joins the league of LinkedIn influencers: ‘..At 61, my life has only just begun. View post here

Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty, also well known as an entrepreneur, made his foray into the world of LinkedIn influencers on Friday. Announcing his LinkedIn debut as he joined the League of LinkedIn Influencers Shetty expressed her deep gratitude and shared that at the age of 61, her life was just beginning.

Suniel Shetty, in his first LinkedIn post, said that at 61, I truly believe my life is just beginning,” adding that I am doing some interesting on-screen projects. I am literally in the best shape of my life, mentally and physically.” He shared, my family and I are privileged to be able to make a significant impact on the lives of children in need through the Vipla Foundation (formerly known as Save The Children India) . “Furthermore, noting that on the work front, the past decade has given me the opportunity to associate with and learn from some of the brightest young minds.”

Shetty described her life in more detail on the LinkedIn post, Serendipity has played such a big part in my life; which started helping dad in his restaurant, gave me the discipline, courage and drive that I’ve been able to put into everything I’ve done since.”

Interestingly, he took note of his life as an entrepreneur and shared, through my journey as an #entrepreneur in hospitality, retail and real estate, and as an actor and then a producer, or my journey as an #investor, what I learned from my hero, my father, has always remained my North Star in everything I’ve done – Discipline + sincerity + hard work = happiness and success.”

Writing about the many young entrepreneurs today, Shetty noted, the past few years have been especially exciting, with the opportunity to be part of amazing #content #d2c #healthtech #emobility #sports startups. What amazed me was the sheer boldness that so many young entrepreneurs are bringing to the table today, a huge shift from how things were when I started. Over 40 years as an entrepreneur has resulted in an exponential learning curve.”

Shetty added that showing up every day like it was my first job may have helped me stay in tune with this ever-changing landscape. While conventional success is often the yardstick by which we judge businesses and ideas, the truth is that failure has taught me so much more. And I’ve always worn those experiences too, like a badge of honor! I decided to connect to LinkedIn to use it as a smart space to foster smart ideas and become a catalyst for positive change. I look forward to engaging in interesting conversations with you!”

The Bollywood actor signed his first post by tagging the LinkedInInfluencer hashtag, Thanks, and I can’t wait to see what #LinkedIn has in store for me. #LinkedInInfluencer.”

