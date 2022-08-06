Man beaten unconscious in Hollywood Beach, wife speaks out as attackers remain at large – WSVN 7News | Miami News, Weather, Sports





HOLLYWOOD, FL. (WSVN) – As the hunt continues for a few assailants who knocked a man’s head to the ground during a beating on the beach, we are now hearing the chilling stories of the victim and his wife. I can’t even watch the video, said Mayra Nodarse, the victim’s wife. It just hurts me. It breaks my heart. The brutal beating happened during a bathroom break. Even the women were hitting him and he just passed out, Nodarse said. The ugly encounter was filmed on June 19, when the family spent a day in Hollywood Beach for Father’s Day. When Wilbert Nodarse, 40, stood in line for the beach bathroom with his grandson, he said in Spanish that the people in the bathroom wouldn’t let them in. They were just hogging the bathroom, his wife said, so I think that’s what started the argument. Nodarse finally entered. That’s when a fight broke out outside. My husband came out and everything fell apart, his wife said. He was kicked and punched repeatedly, his head banging against the cobblestones just outside the building at Tyler Street and the promenade. A call for help was sent to police dispatch just before 6 p.m. that evening. Two men fighting, dispatcher said, Tyler and Broadwalk When the police arrived, the bathroom bullies were long gone. Police are now looking for the two men seen in the cellphone video responsible for knocking out the father’s tooth and breaking his jaw. We just want someone to identify them, his wife says, and we just want justice done. It’s not good, the way they attacked him. He was unconscious and they were still hitting him. If you recognize the men beating Nodarse, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Don’t forget that you can always remain anonymous and you could be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000. Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Join our newsletter for the latest news straight to your inbox

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://wsvn.com/news/local/broward/man-beat-unconscious-on-hollywood-beach-wife-speak-out-as-attackers-remain-at-large/

