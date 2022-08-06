Selena Gomez says she wants to quit the acting industry to become a mom





Selena Gomez is busier than ever with her successful career in Hollywood, but the actor and singer has every intention of taking a step back one day and devoting time to raising a family. Gomez, who currently stars on the hit Hulu series “Only Murders in the Building,” opened up about wanting a spouse and kids during Friday’s episode of the TaTaTu video podcast.“Give back the generation.” “I hope to be married and to be a mom,” revealed Gomez, 30, who admitted that she foresees a time when she will seek gratification outside of her career. Selena Gomez revealed in a recent interview that she hopes to start a family one day. Athanlee B. Mirador/Sipa USA via AP Eventually, I’m going to get tired of it all, so I’ll probably devote most of my life to philanthropy before I calm down,” the star said. “Stay realistic,” she added. During the conversation on the podcast, the “Lose You To Love Me” singer described the joy she derives from the nurturing role she plays with her 8-year-old sister. “She puts things in perspective,” she said. “I basically have to watch this little person grow into a human being. There’s no better feeling in the world. I kind of feel like a parent in a way, even though it’s not. “It’s so rewarding to see that life was so simple at one point,” she added. “I want to enjoy life the way she enjoys life.” Apparently, Gomez is used to taking care of children, including at least one child of famous parents. Actress and singer Jessica Simpson revealed during an Instagram Live interview last month that Gomez took her eldest daughter, Maxwell, now 10, to her first pop concert. “I was sad when Maxwell got to go to her first gig where Olivia Rodrigo went. Selena Gomez was her babysitter, Simpson, 42, said, according to We Weekly. Simpson explained that Maxwell had befriended one of Gomez’s younger sisters, so Gomez offered to take them all to see Rodrigo perform. So she went with Selena, said Simpson, who added that she always imagined she would be the person to take Maxwell to his first gig. But she is 10 years old, she was able to see a live show. So thank you Olivia Rodrigo for this show. And thank you Selena for being a great babysitter.

Selena Gomez arrives at the season two premiere of Hulu’s “Only Murders in the Building” in Los Angeles on June 27, 2022. Athanlee B. Mirador/Sipa USA via AP

